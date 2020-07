Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr gym pool hot tub carport dog park game room parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage guest parking internet access package receiving tennis court

eaves San Jose apartments for rent in San Jose are conveniently located near the Montaque Expressway and other public transportation. These pet friendly apartments have thoughtfully designed floorplans of 1 and 2 bedrooms featuring gourmet kitchens, washer and dryers, air conditioning and more. The community features three swimming pools, a hot tub spa and a state of the art fitness center.