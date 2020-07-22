/
northlake
230 Apartments for rent in Northlake, San Jose, CA
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
14 Units Available
La Terraza
470 Saratoga Ave, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,264
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,505
1174 sqft
Offering a variety of floor plans, this development includes amenities like an on-site fitness center, business center and onsite recycling. Each unit offers high-speed internet, a gas fireplace, and custom cabinetry and countertops.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Pacific Terrace West Apartments
498 Boynton Ave, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
720 sqft
In a quiet neighborhood. Pet-friendly community. Community amenities include a clothes care center, resort-inspired pool and a picnic area. Located near Santana Row. Spacious interiors with a patio or balcony.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
363 Boynton Avenue
363 Boynton Avenue, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1007 sqft
Beautiful 2 bed + 2 bath condo conveniently located in west San Jose - Beautiful 2 bed + 2 bath condo conveniently located in west San Jose. Easy access to freeways - located just off the Saratoga exit on 280.
Results within 1 mile of Northlake
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
25 Units Available
Summerwood
444 Saratoga Ave, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,186
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,403
1070 sqft
In addition to Japanese-style gardens, this community offers its residents a yoga studio, clubhouse, hot tub, 24-hour gym and even waterfalls. Recently renovated apartments feature fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Located near Mariposa Gardens Shopping Center.
Last updated July 22 at 06:11 PM
41 Units Available
Park Kiely
355 Kiely Blvd, San Jose, CA
Studio
$1,806
375 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,047
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,390
1110 sqft
Located close to the Bay Area, with easy access to I-280, these newly renovated units have hardwood floors, private patios and walk-in closets. Residents have access to a basketball court and a swimming pool.
Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
76 Units Available
eaves West Valley
700 Saratoga Ave, San Jose, CA
Studio
$1,860
405 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,146
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,590
977 sqft
Eaves West Valley in San Jose offer park-like living close to downtown and the major employers of Silicon Valley. Many apartments include balconies. Resort-style pool for enjoying the California sun.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
25 Units Available
Cobalt Apartments
50 Saratoga Ave, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,753
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,483
1187 sqft
Elegant apartments with walk-in closets and custom finishes. Tenants get access to a pool and hot tub, courtyard and clubhouse. Easy access to I-280 and the San Tomas Expressway. Close to Pruneridge Golf Club.
Last updated July 22 at 06:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Boynton Gardens
975 Boynton Avenue, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
680 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Boynton Gardens in San Jose. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
668 Starr Court
668 Starr Court, Santa Clara, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,895
1254 sqft
668 Starr Court Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom House in Santa Clara! - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in the heart of Santa Clara! Located close to San Thomas Expressway and less than 2 miles away from Apple's Campus, the location could
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3517 Alden Way
3517 Alden Way, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
401 sqft
LOCATION, LOCATION, BRIGHT, CLEAN AND SPACIOUS. PETS FRIENDLY, NO PET RENT. Enjoy living in a quiet yet conveniently located apartment. Walk to Santana Row where there are many shops and restaurants to choose from.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
338 Spar Avenue
338 Spar Avenue, San Jose, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
1865 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Discount / Promo: LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease on or before July 31, 2020.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4773 La Cresta Way
4773 La Cresta Way, San Jose, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
1496 sqft
4773 La Cresta Way Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom Townhome Near Apple with Cupertino Schools - This lovely 3 bedroom, 2.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
196 N. Cypress Avenue
196 Cypress Avenue, Santa Clara, CA
5 Bedrooms
$6,500
3115 sqft
196 N. Cypress Avenue Available 08/01/20 Stunning 5 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom home in Santa Clara! - This gorgeous 3,000+ sq/ft home is located in the Forest-Pruneridge Neighborhood of Santa Clara, just blocks away from Valley Fair Mall and Santana Row.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4731 Castlewood Dr
4731 Castlewood Drive, San Jose, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
1382 sqft
4731 Castlewood Dr Available 09/09/20 3BD/2BA Strawberry Park Home - Available 09/09! - IF YOU ARE INTERESTED APPLY ASAP AT WWW.RENTNORCAL.COM.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
791 Aurora Ave
791 Aurora Avenue, San Jose, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,695
1107 sqft
Clean, Bright and Airy 3 Bedroom 2 Bath West San Jose Home - Must see this clean and bright west San Jose 3 bedroom 2 bath home located near shopping and dining in the Strawberry Park neighborhood! Home features gleaming hardwood floors, central
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2392 Sutter Ave Apt 7
2392 Sutter Avenue, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,025
540 sqft
Lovely, Upstairs, One Bedroom Apartment in Santa Clara - Available NOW! Close to highway 280/880/17, Westfield shopping center, Santana row, and University of Santa Clara. Shopping center just across the street with Starbucks, Luckys, and CVS.
Last updated July 22 at 08:37 AM
1 Unit Available
347 Kiely Blvd, San Jose,
347 Kiely Boulevard, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,349
800 sqft
I am looking for someone who can sublease the apartment from July onward till Jan 2021. Below are details. Lease End : 8 Jan 2021 Rent: $2348.
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
337 Cypress Ave
337 Cypress Ave, San Jose, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,250
1721 sqft
Move in Ready 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home. Located near Restaurants, Shops and Parks. Just Minutes to Santana Row and all Bay Area High Tech Companies.
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
4856 Vesca Way
4856 Vesca Way, San Jose, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1348 sqft
This 3 BR, 2.5 bath Home has everything that you could possible ask for: Great Complex with Pool and Tennis in a Great Location, Near Transportation and all major Tech Companies, Great Schools, Great tastefully updated and decorated home.
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
4661 Albany Cir Apt 138
4661 Albany Circle, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,595
841 sqft
This stunning one bedroom penthouse suite is located in a spectacular gated community in San Jose.
Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
4120 Manzanita Drive
4120 Manzanita Drive, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,685
1098 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in West San Jose. Amenities included: dishwasher, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, laundry in building, solar panels, and off street parking. Utilities included: water.
Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
1149 Roewill Drive
1149 Roewill Drive, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
500 sqft
Available now we have a charming large 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment in an 8 unit building. This is a ground floor unit, this building is last building on the block and backs to a school sports field.
Last updated July 22 at 12:23 PM
1 Unit Available
3649 Williams Rd
3649 Williams Rd, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1400 sqft
3649 Williams Rd San Jose, CA 95117 Welcome home to this 2 Bed / 1.5 Bath, townhouse located in Northern San Jose (Blackford District). It is situated just off of San Tomas Expressway for easy freeway access. This is a 4 unit townhouse complex.
Last updated October 8 at 12:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1107 Roewill Drive Unit 7
1107 Roewill Drive, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
600 sqft
This agreeable 600-square-foot apartment in the peaceful Anderson West neighborhood in San Jose is unfurnished and well-ventilated. One bedroom and 1 bathroom. Nice and cozy interior with carpeted floor, and high vaulted ceilings.
