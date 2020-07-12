/
blossom valley
115 Apartments for rent in Blossom Valley, San Jose, CA
16 Units Available
Saybrook Pointe Apartment Homes
401 Briar Ridge Drive, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,483
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,802
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Smoke-free and pet-friendly community. Centrally located apartment complex features gated entrance, carport parking and easy access to the Ohlone/Chynoweth light rail station. Rooms include air conditioning, granite counters and private patio or balcony.
15 Units Available
Almaden Lake Village
1045 Coleman Rd, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,355
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,805
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,798
1265 sqft
The great outdoors is just outside your window at Almaden Lake Village. Apartments feature modern floor-plans and high-end fixtures, as well as on-site amenities that include pool, spa, fitness, business center, package pick-up, and parking.
1 Unit Available
5921 Cabral Ave
5921 Cabral Avenue, San Jose, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
1228 sqft
Spacious Smart Home, Vaulted Ceiling, A/C, Gorgeous Backyard, Gourmet Kitchen - 5921 Cabral Ave, San Jose, CA 95123 (Santa Teresa/Allen) Cute and spacious single family smart home with a remodeled kitchen, beautiful bathrooms, and an elegant
1 Unit Available
1213 La Terrace Circle
1213 La Terrace Circle, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
904 sqft
TWO WEEKS FREE RENT WITH YEAR LEASE. GREAT location, spacious top floor condo! - Freshly painted, spacious two bedroom condo in the Lake View Terrace complex.
Results within 1 mile of Blossom Valley
18 Units Available
The Lex
5560 Lexington Ave, San Jose, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,280
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,710
1021 sqft
This luxury community features communal hangout spaces, park-like landscaping, and easy access to the city's best amenities. Units are sophisticated with luxurious details. Located across the street from the Caltrain Stop.
25 Units Available
One Pearl Place
5230 Terner Way, San Jose, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,456
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1087 sqft
Welcome to a world of refinement. One Pearl Place offers personalized service and unsurpassed attention to detail. Here, California living is showcased by linking the harmony of nature in a relaxing setting of Northern European design.
44 Units Available
Ascent
5805 Charlotte Dr, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,379
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,874
1185 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,795
1471 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to Hwy 85. Community features clubhouse, dog park, fire pit, and pool. Units include ceiling fan, laundry, walk in closets, patio or balcony, and air conditioning.
19 Units Available
Avana Almaden
1070 Foxchase Dr, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,318
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,665
940 sqft
Expansive closet space, in-home washers and dryers, and warmly designed kitchens. Pet-friendly community with a gym, pool, hot tub and dog park. In the heart of Silicon Valley just off the Almaden Freeway.
2 Units Available
Verde
5322 Wong Dr, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,699
868 sqft
Located in a residential area near three local schools and Martial Cottle Farm Park. Pet-friendly apartments have extra storage, in-unit laundry, air conditioning and stainless steel kitchen appliances. Community pool, playground, sauna and gym.
14 Units Available
ViO
5700 Village Oaks Drive, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,170
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,220
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,985
1071 sqft
A modern community near Village Oaks Shopping Center. A green, eco-friendly community. On-site rooftop deck, incredible mountain views, and spacious interiors. Luxury interiors with modern cabinetry, plank flooring, and accent walls.
15 Units Available
Cherrywood Apartments
4951 Cherry Ave, San Jose, CA
Studio
$1,965
432 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,205
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,765
950 sqft
Welcome to Cherrywood, a unique community of San Jose apartment homes in a park-like landscaped setting. Make yourself at home within a tranquil enclave of comfortable homes, with a choice of floor plans to match your lifestyle.
1 Unit Available
191 Kona Pl
191 Kona Place, San Jose, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
1400 sqft
Four Bedroom House Available Now! - Spacious 4 bedroom and 2 bath house available now. This home features matured landscaping with a 2 car garage, Located in the Santa Teresa area, close to Costco and shopping center. Easy access to Hwy 85.
1 Unit Available
5886 Smoky Quartz Loop
5886 Smoky Quartz Loop, San Jose, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1712 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) This admirable townhouse which is wonderfully situated in San Jose is UNFURNISHED and well-ventilated. It has 3 BEDROOMS, 3.
1 Unit Available
6712 Heaton Moor Dr
6712 Heaton Moor Drive, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1014 sqft
6712 Heaton Moor Dr beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath home in quiet Santa Teresa location - This beautiful home comes equipped with a gas oven range, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and washer dryer.
1 Unit Available
407 Don Carlos Ct
407 Don Carlos Court, San Jose, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1156 sqft
Free Rent Until June 1st! Great Townhome Located in South San Jose! Excellent commute location, with easy access to highways 87, 85, and 101! - Fantastic home located in a South San Jose, with easy access to great restaurants and shopping.
1 Unit Available
1305 Antwerp Ln
1305 Antwerp Lane, San Jose, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
1286 sqft
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.
1 Unit Available
5497 Tradewinds Walkway #2
5497 Tradewinds Walkway, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
907 sqft
5497 Tradewinds Walkway #2 - Two-Story 2bed/1bath 903sqft home ready to move in. First level has laminate flooring and is an open floor plan with living room, dining area and kitchen.
1 Unit Available
6382 MENLO DRIVE
6382 Menlo Drive, San Jose, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,850
1862 sqft
4 bedroom with Almaden schools! - Almaden Valley 4 bedroom 2 bath home with AC Marketing Description Almaden Valley Type: Single Family Home Address: 6382 Menlo Drive, San Jose 95120 Cross Street: Wallace Rooms: 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1 story 2
1 Unit Available
308 Blossom Hill Road
308 Blossom Hill Road, San Jose, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,224
1755 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020.
1 Unit Available
19730 Graystone Ln
19730 Graystone Lane, Santa Clara County, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
3753 sqft
Almaden/Graystone Ln Hillside 4/3-2 Story Home w/ Pool and Beautiful Views of Almaden Hills - Situated on a hillside of Graystone Lane in Almaden, this home has over 3700 sq. ft.
1 Unit Available
353 Blossom Hill Road
353 Blossom Hill Road, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
810 sqft
Immaculate ground floor Blossom Hill Road 2 bedroom unit with pool! Central to freeways, shopping! - Immaculate ground floor Blossom Hill Road 2 bedroom unit! Central to freeways, shopping! Tile floors throughout the kitchen and family room! Gourmet
1 Unit Available
6209 McAbee Rd
6209 Mcabee Road, San Jose, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,250
2283 sqft
Features include: Secluded quiet location, Contemporary open Floor Plan, Awesome Windows, High Ceilings, Luxurious Finishes throughout. Near Shopping, Restaurants and Parks. Great Schools and easy Commute. Call today!
Results within 5 miles of Blossom Valley
11 Units Available
Revere Campbell
1725 S Bascom Ave, Campbell, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,210
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,805
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,537
1233 sqft
Conveniently located between Los Gatos Creek and the Hamilton Shopping Center in Campbell. Interior amenities include Euro-style cabinetry, modern Whirlpool appliances, and walk-in closets. Pool, garden, and gym available for residents.
10 Units Available
Monterey Grove Apartments
6100 Monterey Hwy, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,167
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,575
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,438
1180 sqft
Park-like setting about 15 minutes from downtown San Jose. Just off Highway 101 and 85. On-site pool, playground and hot tub. Garage space and carports available. Recently renovated apartments have granite countertops and added storage.
