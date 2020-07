Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities walk in closets recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool elevator garage parking gym on-site laundry 24hr maintenance basketball court bbq/grill business center carport clubhouse conference room courtyard game room guest parking hot tub online portal package receiving pool table sauna trash valet

eaves West Valley in San Jose, CA, offers sensible studio, 1, and 2 bedroom apartments with a few little extras. eaves West Valley apartments include fully equipped kitchens with brand name appliances at a sensible cost. Apartment homes with Deluxe Collection upgrades include washer and dryer, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and spacious walk in closets in select units. Both classic and deluxe style apartments are available. This pet friendly community also features multiple pools, sports courts and resident spaces.