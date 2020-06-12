135 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in San Jose, CA

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
18 Units Available
121 Tasman
121 E Tasman Dr, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,776
1115 sqft
Located in San Jose's Renaissance neighborhood, near Cisco, Samsung and other tech companies. One- and two-bedroom apartments with built-in tech docks and patios or balconies. Community amenities include a dog park, pool and guest suite.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Northlake
12 Units Available
La Terraza
470 Saratoga Ave, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
1174 sqft
Offering a variety of floor plans, this development includes amenities like an on-site fitness center, business center and onsite recycling. Each unit offers high-speed internet, a gas fireplace, and custom cabinetry and countertops.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Downtown San Jose
23 Units Available
Fountain Plaza
190 Ryland St, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,880
1150 sqft
This community is only minutes from the San Jose Market Center and Guadalupe River Park. Amenities of this pet-friendly community include garage parking, hot tub, pool and gym. Furnished units are available.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Downtown San Jose
40 Units Available
Centerra Apartments
77 N Almaden Blvd, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,572
1203 sqft
Stylish community with rooftop lounge and outdoor kitchen as well as a private event hall for residents to use. Ground floor shopping for convenience. Apartments feature full size w/d, walk-in closets and open-concept living areas.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Renaissance
24 Units Available
The Enclave
4343 Renaissance Dr, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,805
1042 sqft
This modern, welcoming community offers outstanding amenities including fireplaces with a marble hearth, washers and dryers in homes, and high ceilings. On-site pools and spas, media room, and jogging trail.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
27 Units Available
AIRE
3401 Iron Point Dr, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,051
1126 sqft
This boutique hotel-like community offers a modern design. On-site amenities include a resort-style pool with sundeck. Euro-inspired kitchens and finishes throughout. A short walk to public transportation. Near Silicon Valley employers.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
14 Units Available
Sofi Riverview Park
251 Brandon St, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,041
1003 sqft
Our Team is Here to Help!In support of preventing the spread of COVID-19, for the health of you, our residents, and community, we are now only offering personalized touring options including FaceTime, video, and virtual tours.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 01:06pm
Edenvale
3 Units Available
Monterey Manor
5330 Monterey Rd, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,390
800 sqft
Monterey Manor in southern San Jose offers 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments with spacious layouts, air conditioning, renovated kitchens, hall closets, dishwashers, private balconies or patios, and upgraded features.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 12:07pm
Downtown San Jose
9 Units Available
470 Apartments
470 South 11th Street, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,625
880 sqft
470 Apartments is conveniently located in the heart of downtown San Jose, with easy access to the 280, 101, and 680 freeways.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Dry Creek
10 Units Available
Shadow Creek
2474 S Bascom Ave, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,855
990 sqft
The pet-friendly community offers a resort-like pool, fitness center, and barbecue grills. One- and two-bedroom apartment interiors have spacious closets, patios or decks, and well-equipped kitchens. In quaint, small-town Campbell south of San Jose.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
Parkview
27 Units Available
Sofi Waterford Park
4000 Ellmar Oaks Drive, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,281
986 sqft
Located in the Downtown San Jose area, this community offers residents three pools, two hot tubs and a modern fitness center. In-unit amenities include full kitchens with updated appliances and private balconies.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
19 Units Available
Foundry Commons
868 S 5th St, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,005
1063 sqft
Upscale living just off I-280. Elegant, modern upgrades including hardwood floors and newer appliances. On-site pool, gym, hot tub and business center. Grill area. Bike storage and concierge available. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
20 Units Available
The Standard
515 Lincoln Ave, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,550
1167 sqft
Sleek homes with wood-style flooring, quartz countertops, and air-conditioning. Ample community amenities, including a rooftop patio, gaming area, and bike racks. Near the Race light rail station. Easy access to I-280.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
18 Units Available
Mosaic Apartments
500 Race St, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,145
1318 sqft
Luxury apartments located in the heart of downtown San Jose close to freeway 87 and 280 and nearby shops and restaurants. Community has gym, business center, pool and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
Sunol-Midtown
30 Units Available
808 West Apartments
808 W San Carlos St, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,260
1206 sqft
Brand-new homes with open layouts and custom finishes. Beat the heat in the pool on hot days. On-site bike storage. Close to the San Jose Museum of Art and near numerous DASH bus stops.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
18 Units Available
Venue
3737 Casa Verde St, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,115
1172 sqft
Just off E Tasman Drive and close to West Mobile Home Park. Stylish apartments in new building. Homes feature private laundry facilities, patio or balcony and modern kitchen appliances. Community offers a pool and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Del Marietta-Southwest
14 Units Available
Sofi at Los Gatos Creek
2032 Southwest Expy, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,061
890 sqft
Located just a stone's throw from the heart of Silicon Valley, these one-, two, and three-bedroom apartments include pet-friendly units, walk-in closets, modern kitchens, included appliances, vaulted ceilings, and large patios and balconies.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Downtown San Jose
8 Units Available
Villa Torino
29 W Julian St, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,651
1113 sqft
Exquisite homes with a fireplace, hardwood floors and patio/balcony. Enjoy the gym, pool or hot tub during free time. Near the light rail station. Close to St. James Park and San Jose Museum of Art.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Toyon
4 Units Available
Fairway Glen
448 Toyon Ave, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,683
916 sqft
One- and two-bedroom luxury apartment homes with gourmet kitchens, brand-name appliances, spacious closets and large private patios. Community has a BBQ area, sparkling pool and renovated fitness center.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
Downtown San Jose
32 Units Available
Cannery Park by Windsor
415 E Taylor St, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,945
1097 sqft
Great location in Silicon Valley, close to U.S. 101, I-280 and I-880. Units feature luxurious touches like a gourmet kitchen, spa-inspired bathroom and soaring ceilings. Community has shared outdoor space, courtyards and private Triangle Park.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Downtown San Jose
14 Units Available
Pavona Apartments
760 N 7th St, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,605
1075 sqft
Gated community in San Jose downtown. Homes feature nine-foot ceilings, private patios, walk-in closets, and recessed lighting. Residents have access to a year-round heated pool, fitness center, and a hot tub, among other amenities.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
44 Units Available
Ascent
5805 Charlotte Dr, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,916
1185 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to Hwy 85. Community features clubhouse, dog park, fire pit, and pool. Units include ceiling fan, laundry, walk in closets, patio or balcony, and air conditioning.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Northlake
3 Units Available
Pacific Terrace West Apartments
498 Boynton Ave, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,490
720 sqft
In a quiet neighborhood. Pet-friendly community. Community amenities include a clothes care center, resort-inspired pool and a picnic area. Located near Santana Row. Spacious interiors with a patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Anderson East
12 Units Available
ViO
5700 Village Oaks Drive, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,305
1071 sqft
A modern community near Village Oaks Shopping Center. A green, eco-friendly community. On-site rooftop deck, incredible mountain views, and spacious interiors. Luxury interiors with modern cabinetry, plank flooring, and accent walls.

June 2020 San Jose Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 San Jose Rent Report. San Jose rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the San Jose rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 San Jose Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 San Jose Rent Report. San Jose rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the San Jose rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

San Jose rents decline sharply over the past month

San Jose rents have declined 0.7% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in San Jose stand at $2,124 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,662 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. San Jose's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the San Jose Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of San Jose throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 6 of of the largest 10 cities in the San Jose metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Cupertino has seen rents fall by 2.1% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the San Jose metro with a two-bedroom median of $5,130.
    • Gilroy has the least expensive rents in the San Jose metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,392; additionally, the city has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro over the past month (0.0%).

    Other large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to San Jose

    Rent growth in San Jose has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most similar cities across the country, San Jose is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego.
    • San Jose's median two-bedroom rent of $2,662 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in San Jose.
    • While rents in San Jose remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Austin (+1.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), Dallas (+1.1%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,461, $1,688, and $1,136 respectively.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in San Jose than most other large cities. For example, Dallas has a median 2BR rent of $1,136, where San Jose is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    San Jose
    $2,120
    $2,660
    -0.7%
    0.2%
    Sunnyvale
    $2,330
    $2,920
    -0.6%
    -0.8%
    Santa Clara
    $2,250
    $2,820
    -0.8%
    -0.1%
    Mountain View
    $2,170
    $2,720
    -0.9%
    -0.6%
    Milpitas
    $2,430
    $3,050
    -0.4%
    1.8%
    Palo Alto
    $2,570
    $3,220
    -0.2%
    3.4%
    Cupertino
    $4,090
    $5,130
    -1.6%
    -2.1%
    Gilroy
    $1,910
    $2,390
    0
    1.4%
    Campbell
    $1,950
    $2,440
    -0.3%
    0.8%
    Los Gatos
    $2,070
    $2,610
    -0.5%
    1.2%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

