Last updated June 13 2020

57 Accessible Apartments for rent in San Jose, CA

Last updated June 13 at 02:48am
30 Units Available
Vista 99 Apartments
99 Vista Montana, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,525
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,905
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,872
1312 sqft
Air conditioning, hardwood and carpet flooring and granite countertops. Stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and extra storage space. Courtyard, clubhouse, pool, sauna, gym and BBQ area. Pet-friendly community near Ulistac Natural Area.
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
Magliocco-Huff
6 Units Available
Livorno Square
3101 Magliocco Dr, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,931
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the heart of the city. On-site cooking pavilion, resort-style heated pool, outdoor fireplace, and a fitness center. Large kitchens with granite countertops and steel appliances.
Last updated June 13 at 02:48am
$
19 Units Available
The Lex
5560 Lexington Ave, San Jose, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,345
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,735
1030 sqft
This luxury community features communal hangout spaces, park-like landscaping, and easy access to the city's best amenities. Units are sophisticated with luxurious details. Located across the street from the Caltrain Stop.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Parkview
26 Units Available
Sofi Waterford Park
4000 Ellmar Oaks Drive, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,147
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,353
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,979
1098 sqft
Located in the Downtown San Jose area, this community offers residents three pools, two hot tubs and a modern fitness center. In-unit amenities include full kitchens with updated appliances and private balconies.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
19 Units Available
Mosaic Apartments
500 Race St, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,485
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1318 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments located in the heart of downtown San Jose close to freeway 87 and 280 and nearby shops and restaurants. Community has gym, business center, pool and hot tub.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Renaissance
26 Units Available
The Enclave
4343 Renaissance Dr, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,068
491 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,171
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,805
1042 sqft
This modern, welcoming community offers outstanding amenities including fireplaces with a marble hearth, washers and dryers in homes, and high ceilings. On-site pools and spas, media room, and jogging trail.
Last updated June 13 at 01:16am
Muir
12 Units Available
Cherrywood Apartments
4951 Cherry Ave, San Jose, CA
Studio
$1,965
432 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,205
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,765
950 sqft
Welcome to Cherrywood, a unique community of San Jose apartment homes in a park-like landscaped setting. Make yourself at home within a tranquil enclave of comfortable homes, with a choice of floor plans to match your lifestyle.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Parkview
22 Units Available
Terra House Apartments
4501 Snell Ave, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,209
458 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,564
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,986
979 sqft
Set in Silicon Valley, Terra House Apartments is your ticket to modern living. We are currently in the process of changing our name from Avana Skyway to Terra House.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
20 Units Available
The Standard
515 Lincoln Ave, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,300
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,440
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,550
1167 sqft
Sleek homes with wood-style flooring, quartz countertops, and air-conditioning. Ample community amenities, including a rooftop patio, gaming area, and bike racks. Near the Race light rail station. Easy access to I-280.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Everydale-Neimen
16 Units Available
San Marino
2175 Aborn Rd, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,075
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,510
940 sqft
Luxury apartments with vaulted ceilings and window coverings. Relax in the lush courtyard or swim in the pool during free time. Near shops and restaurants on Aborn Road. Easy access to Highway 101.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
18 Units Available
Elements Apartments
1201 Parkmoor Ave, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,490
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1304 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,190
1453 sqft
Elements Apartments are chic, luxury accommodations within walking distance of the boutiques in Willow Glen. Amenities include stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry hookups.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Downtown San Jose
32 Units Available
Cannery Park by Windsor
415 E Taylor St, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,295
554 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,540
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,920
1097 sqft
Great location in Silicon Valley, close to U.S. 101, I-280 and I-880. Units feature luxurious touches like a gourmet kitchen, spa-inspired bathroom and soaring ceilings. Community has shared outdoor space, courtyards and private Triangle Park.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Downtown San Jose
20 Units Available
The Pierce
2 Pierce Avenue, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,239
620 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,481
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,908
1163 sqft
A modern, upscale community. Several apartments and townhome options to choose from. On-site resort-style pool, rooftop lounge and media screening room. EV charging stations provided. New construction homes. Resident events.
Last updated June 13 at 12:31am
Garden Alameda
20 Units Available
Modera the Alameda
787 the Alameda, San Jose, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,397
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,003
1103 sqft
Prime location close to theater venues, restaurants and the CalTrain. modern apartments have industrial design with high ceilings and wood-plank floors. Community has parking and a restaurant space.
Last updated June 12 at 09:28am
$
27 Units Available
Latitude 37
1255 & 1277 Babb Court, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,520
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,080
1263 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,880
1579 sqft
More residences available at Latitude 37 Phase 2, with a variety of floor plans to suit your lifestyle! Latitude 37 is a newer, low-rise, luxury apartment community conveniently located in Willow Glen, within San Jose.
Last updated June 13 at 12:21am
The Woods
19 Units Available
The Woods Apartments
4300 The Woods Dr, San Jose, CA
Studio
$1,945
486 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,345
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,815
1123 sqft
The Woods offers you a choice of six villages and a total of 51 luxurious floor plans within a park-like setting of mature trees, formal landscaped gardens, greenbelts and tranquil ponds maintained to award-winning standards.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Willow Glen
18 Units Available
Los Gatos Creek
1029 Meridian Ave, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,805
916 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent location, minutes from downtown Campbell. Residents enjoy on-site laundry, parking, and gym. Units include walk in closets, air conditioning, patio or balcony, and ceiling fans.
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
$
Commodore
117 Units Available
The Platform Urban Apartments
1501 Berryessa Road, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,754
622 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,967
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,579
1103 sqft
OUR DOORS ARE CLOSED, BUT WE'RE OPEN ONLINE! PLEASE CALL FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR! Embark on the journey of ultimate modern living at The Platform Apartments in San Jose. Elevate your style with high-end finishes and conveniences.
Last updated June 13 at 12:39am
Erikson
24 Units Available
One Pearl Place
5230 Terner Way, San Jose, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,498
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,856
1088 sqft
Welcome to a world of refinement. One Pearl Place offers personalized service and unsurpassed attention to detail. Here, California living is showcased by linking the harmony of nature in a relaxing setting of Northern European design.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Doerr-Steindorf
1 Unit Available
1832 Alta Mira PL
1832 Alta Mira Pl, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
720 sqft
Quiet, very low density cul-de-sac location with plenty of street parking. Big front & rear yards with access from kitchen.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 02:39am
Millic-Phelps
1 Unit Available
1367 Phelps Ave
1367 Phelps Avenue, San Jose, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,095
1107 sqft
1367 Phelps Ave, #1 is a 3 Bed / 2.0 Bath, 1107 square foot Condo.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 02:39am
Downtown San Jose
1 Unit Available
35 N. 11th Street
35 North 11th Street, San Jose, CA
Studio
$1,695
375 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
35 N. 11th Street, Unit #3 San Jose, CA 95112 Welcome home to this 375 square foot studio unit situated in downtown Victorian house. This studio has a full kitchen, small bath, and a moderately sized living area. Located in Downtown San Jose.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 02:39am
Downtown San Jose
1 Unit Available
180 South 15th Street
180 South 15th Street, San Jose, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,850
500 sqft
180 South 15th Street, Unit #3 San Jose, CA 95112 Welcome home to this 1 Bed / 1.0 Bath, 500 square foot ground floor Apartment located in a very quiet neighborhood in Downtown San Jose.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 02:39am
Downtown San Jose
1 Unit Available
430 North 2nd Street
430 North 2nd Street, San Jose, CA
Studio
$1,475
250 sqft
430 North 2nd Street, Unit F San Jose, CA 95112 Welcome home to this studio apartment located in Downtown San Jose in a cute Victorian Style house that has been converted to apartments.

June 2020 San Jose Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 San Jose Rent Report. San Jose rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the San Jose rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

San Jose rents decline sharply over the past month

San Jose rents have declined 0.7% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in San Jose stand at $2,124 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,662 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. San Jose's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the San Jose Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of San Jose throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 6 of of the largest 10 cities in the San Jose metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Cupertino has seen rents fall by 2.1% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the San Jose metro with a two-bedroom median of $5,130.
    • Gilroy has the least expensive rents in the San Jose metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,392; additionally, the city has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro over the past month (0.0%).

    Other large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to San Jose

    Rent growth in San Jose has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most similar cities across the country, San Jose is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego.
    • San Jose's median two-bedroom rent of $2,662 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in San Jose.
    • While rents in San Jose remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Austin (+1.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), Dallas (+1.1%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,461, $1,688, and $1,136 respectively.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in San Jose than most other large cities. For example, Dallas has a median 2BR rent of $1,136, where San Jose is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    San Jose
    $2,120
    $2,660
    -0.7%
    0.2%
    Sunnyvale
    $2,330
    $2,920
    -0.6%
    -0.8%
    Santa Clara
    $2,250
    $2,820
    -0.8%
    -0.1%
    Mountain View
    $2,170
    $2,720
    -0.9%
    -0.6%
    Milpitas
    $2,430
    $3,050
    -0.4%
    1.8%
    Palo Alto
    $2,570
    $3,220
    -0.2%
    3.4%
    Cupertino
    $4,090
    $5,130
    -1.6%
    -2.1%
    Gilroy
    $1,910
    $2,390
    0
    1.4%
    Campbell
    $1,950
    $2,440
    -0.3%
    0.8%
    Los Gatos
    $2,070
    $2,610
    -0.5%
    1.2%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

