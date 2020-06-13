70 Cheap Apartments for rent in San Jose, CA

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 13 at 06:23am
Loma Linda
41 Units Available
Park Kiely
355 Kiely Blvd, San Jose, CA
Studio
$1,814
375 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,174
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,507
1110 sqft
Located close to the Bay Area, with easy access to I-280, these newly renovated units have hardwood floors, private patios and walk-in closets. Residents have access to a basketball court and a swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 06:39am
Buena Vista
1 Unit Available
Buena Vista
415 S. Buena Vista, #1, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
560 sqft
Buena Vista Apartments is centrally located in San Jose, within minutes of shopping and schools as well as San Jose Community College, O'Connor Hospital, and San Jose International Airport.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 06:18am
Edenvale
3 Units Available
Monterey Manor
5330 Monterey Rd, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,390
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Monterey Manor in southern San Jose offers 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments with spacious layouts, air conditioning, renovated kitchens, hall closets, dishwashers, private balconies or patios, and upgraded features.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 07:14am
West Campbell
1 Unit Available
Hamilton Manor Apartments
3915 Hamilton Ave #16, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,910
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Hamilton Manor is a pleasant apartment community near San Tomas Expressway, on the border between San Jose and Campbell. It offers 1 and 2 bedroom units with an emphasis on comfort, value, and convenience, at reasonable rates.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Del Marietta-Southwest
11 Units Available
Sofi at Los Gatos Creek
2032 Southwest Expy, San Jose, CA
Studio
$1,905
438 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,053
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,269
890 sqft
Located just a stone's throw from the heart of Silicon Valley, these one-, two, and three-bedroom apartments include pet-friendly units, walk-in closets, modern kitchens, included appliances, vaulted ceilings, and large patios and balconies.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 06:36am
Downtown San Jose
2 Units Available
Fourth St Apts
542 South 4th Street, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,925
676 sqft
Fourth Street Apartments offers inviting and comfortable 1 bedroom apartments in downtown San Jose. The two-story building is just minutes from the 280, 101, and 87 freeways and all the employment and cultural opportunities of Silicon Valley.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 06:47am
Downtown San Jose
9 Units Available
470 Apartments
470 South 11th Street, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,625
880 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,165
1025 sqft
470 Apartments is conveniently located in the heart of downtown San Jose, with easy access to the 280, 101, and 680 freeways.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Battaglia
7 Units Available
Sierrabrook Apartment Homes
1265 N Capitol Ave, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,990
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,815
831 sqft
This charming, pet-friendly community is minutes from the highway. A quiet place to live. Modern kitchens with spacious floor plans and ample storage. Park-like setting. Each home features a private balcony or patio.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:17am
Calabazas North
14 Units Available
Fountain Park
1026 S de Anza Blvd, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,208
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,913
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,770
800 sqft
A quiet community near major highways. On-site amenities include a fitness center, barbecue area, spa, and large pool. Pet-friendly. Large interiors with walk-in closets, a patio or balcony, and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Blackford
105 Units Available
eaves West Valley
700 Saratoga Ave, San Jose, CA
Studio
$1,700
414 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,082
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
966 sqft
Eaves West Valley in San Jose offer park-like living close to downtown and the major employers of Silicon Valley. Many apartments include balconies. Resort-style pool for enjoying the California sun.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:19am
The Woods
19 Units Available
The Woods Apartments
4300 The Woods Dr, San Jose, CA
Studio
$1,945
486 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,345
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,815
1123 sqft
The Woods offers you a choice of six villages and a total of 51 luxurious floor plans within a park-like setting of mature trees, formal landscaped gardens, greenbelts and tranquil ponds maintained to award-winning standards.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 06:04am
Del Mar
1 Unit Available
Marlboro Manor Apartments
2065 Marlboro Court, #8, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
450 sqft
Marlboro Manor offers a comfortable and convenient apartment community in a peaceful San Jose setting. The two-story building is nestled in a quiet cul-de-sac with trees, foliage, and blossoming flowers surrounding the central courtyard.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 07:27am
Muir
12 Units Available
Cherrywood Apartments
4951 Cherry Ave, San Jose, CA
Studio
$1,965
432 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,205
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,765
950 sqft
Welcome to Cherrywood, a unique community of San Jose apartment homes in a park-like landscaped setting. Make yourself at home within a tranquil enclave of comfortable homes, with a choice of floor plans to match your lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 07:15am
2 Units Available
Chestnut and Hedding Apartments
911 Chestnut Street, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,675
400 sqft
Chestnut & Hedding Apartments is located in a prime area near Silicon Valley companies and the Coleman Avenue shopping area. The apartments are just minutes from San Jose International Airport, Downtown San Jose, and the 101 and 17 freeways.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Jose Figueres-Rancho Verde
7 Units Available
Casa Verde Apartments
2050 McKee Rd, San Jose, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,015
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This resort-like community offers spacious layouts with an on-site fitness center, business center, lighted tennis courts and a pool. Each home includes modern furnishings, large kitchens and ample natural light.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Castlemont
24 Units Available
Village of Taxco
1324 S Winchester Blvd, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,040
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,735
995 sqft
Conveniently located close to Starbucks, Rite Aid and a Light Rail Station. Units include granite counters, microwave, patio or balcony. Community features gym, hot tub, and pool.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
Auzerais-Josefa
1 Unit Available
367 Delmas Avenue
367 Delmas Avenue, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
525 sqft
This is a cozy 550-square foot, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom APARTMENT in the friendly Auzerais-Josefa neighborhood in San Jose. The comfy interior features hardwood and tile floors.

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown San Jose
1 Unit Available
230 East San Salvador Street
230 East San Salvador Street, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
800 sqft
6 Available 06/19/20 Large corner upstairs 1 bedroom/ 1 full bath with balcony and eat-in dining area off the kitchen. The bedroom has double closets and plenty of storage. The complex is gated and comes with onsite dedicated covered parking.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown San Jose
1 Unit Available
96 South 10th Street
96 South 10th Street, San Jose, CA
Studio
$1,975
1 Bedroom
Ask
Spacious studio apartment.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown San Jose
1 Unit Available
435 South 6th Street
435 South 6th Street, San Jose, CA
Studio
$1,695
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Large upstairs studio with a sizable kitchen with breakfast bar, restroom, and full-size closet. Gated dedicated parking and onsite laundry room. Application: https://www.hemlane.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown San Jose
1 Unit Available
457 S 10th St Apt 8
457 South 10th Street, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
650 sqft
Spacious One Bedroom/One Bath Downtown Apartment within walking distance to SJSU.

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown San Jose
1 Unit Available
997 E Julian St Master Bedroom
997 East Julian Street, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,490
Unit Master Bedroom Available 07/01/20 Master bedroom with private bathroom near SJSU - Property Id: 274603 ***** Rent: $1490 private or $800 per person for two roommates This is a master bedroom with private bathroom in a single-family house.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Valley View-Reed
1 Unit Available
4089 El Coral Ct #2
4089 El Coral Court, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
600 sqft
Cambrian nearly new in-law unit with private entrance, furnished or unfurnished - Rare opportunity! Cambrian in-law unit in quiet, well maintained neighborhood. One bedroom, one bathroom plus separate living room and kitchen.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown San Jose
1 Unit Available
368 North 4th Street APT 5
368 North 4th Street, San Jose, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,950
320 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.

Welcome to the June 2020 San Jose Rent Report. San Jose rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the San Jose rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Welcome to the June 2020 San Jose Rent Report. San Jose rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the San Jose rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

San Jose rents decline sharply over the past month

San Jose rents have declined 0.7% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in San Jose stand at $2,124 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,662 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. San Jose's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the San Jose Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of San Jose throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 6 of of the largest 10 cities in the San Jose metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Cupertino has seen rents fall by 2.1% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the San Jose metro with a two-bedroom median of $5,130.
    • Gilroy has the least expensive rents in the San Jose metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,392; additionally, the city has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro over the past month (0.0%).

    Other large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to San Jose

    Rent growth in San Jose has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most similar cities across the country, San Jose is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego.
    • San Jose's median two-bedroom rent of $2,662 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in San Jose.
    • While rents in San Jose remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Austin (+1.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), Dallas (+1.1%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,461, $1,688, and $1,136 respectively.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in San Jose than most other large cities. For example, Dallas has a median 2BR rent of $1,136, where San Jose is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    San Jose
    $2,120
    $2,660
    -0.7%
    0.2%
    Sunnyvale
    $2,330
    $2,920
    -0.6%
    -0.8%
    Santa Clara
    $2,250
    $2,820
    -0.8%
    -0.1%
    Mountain View
    $2,170
    $2,720
    -0.9%
    -0.6%
    Milpitas
    $2,430
    $3,050
    -0.4%
    1.8%
    Palo Alto
    $2,570
    $3,220
    -0.2%
    3.4%
    Cupertino
    $4,090
    $5,130
    -1.6%
    -2.1%
    Gilroy
    $1,910
    $2,390
    0
    1.4%
    Campbell
    $1,950
    $2,440
    -0.3%
    0.8%
    Los Gatos
    $2,070
    $2,610
    -0.5%
    1.2%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

