64 Studio Apartments for rent in San Jose, CA

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
52 Units Available
Downtown San Jose
The James
98 N 1st St, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,280
615 sqft
BRAND NEW studio, 1 & 2 bedroom apartments are set in a coveted downtown San Jose location. The James serves as a beacon continually welcoming you home from wherever your day takes you.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
13 Units Available
The Standard
515 Lincoln Ave, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,125
520 sqft
Sleek homes with wood-style flooring, quartz countertops, and air-conditioning. Ample community amenities, including a rooftop patio, gaming area, and bike racks. Near the Race light rail station. Easy access to I-280.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
21 Units Available
Foundry Commons
868 S 5th St, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,120
560 sqft
Upscale living just off I-280. Elegant, modern upgrades including hardwood floors and newer appliances. On-site pool, gym, hot tub and business center. Grill area. Bike storage and concierge available. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
20 Units Available
Sunol-Midtown
808 West Apartments
808 W San Carlos St, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,140
558 sqft
Brand-new homes with open layouts and custom finishes. Beat the heat in the pool on hot days. On-site bike storage. Close to the San Jose Museum of Art and near numerous DASH bus stops.
Last updated July 15 at 12:28 AM
13 Units Available
Calabazas North
Fountain Park
1026 S de Anza Blvd, San Jose, CA
Studio
$1,961
400 sqft
A quiet community near major highways. On-site amenities include a fitness center, barbecue area, spa, and large pool. Pet-friendly. Large interiors with walk-in closets, a patio or balcony, and granite countertops.
Last updated July 15 at 12:21 AM
41 Units Available
Loma Linda
Park Kiely
355 Kiely Blvd, San Jose, CA
Studio
$1,691
375 sqft
Located close to the Bay Area, with easy access to I-280, these newly renovated units have hardwood floors, private patios and walk-in closets. Residents have access to a basketball court and a swimming pool.
Last updated July 14 at 12:32 PM
83 Units Available
Blackford
eaves West Valley
700 Saratoga Ave, San Jose, CA
Studio
$1,755
414 sqft
Eaves West Valley in San Jose offer park-like living close to downtown and the major employers of Silicon Valley. Many apartments include balconies. Resort-style pool for enjoying the California sun.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
23 Units Available
Renaissance
The Enclave
4343 Renaissance Dr, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,267
491 sqft
This modern, welcoming community offers outstanding amenities including fireplaces with a marble hearth, washers and dryers in homes, and high ceilings. On-site pools and spas, media room, and jogging trail.
Last updated July 15 at 12:29 AM
22 Units Available
Garden Alameda
Modera the Alameda
787 the Alameda, San Jose, CA
Studio
$1,944
513 sqft
Prime location close to theater venues, restaurants and the CalTrain. modern apartments have industrial design with high ceilings and wood-plank floors. Community has parking and a restaurant space.
Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
10 Units Available
121 Tasman
121 E Tasman Dr, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,213
560 sqft
Located in San Jose's Renaissance neighborhood, near Cisco, Samsung and other tech companies. One- and two-bedroom apartments with built-in tech docks and patios or balconies. Community amenities include a dog park, pool and guest suite.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
46 Units Available
AIRE
3401 Iron Point Dr, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,178
612 sqft
This boutique hotel-like community offers a modern design. On-site amenities include a resort-style pool with sundeck. Euro-inspired kitchens and finishes throughout. A short walk to public transportation. Near Silicon Valley employers.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
85 Units Available
River Oaks
Elan at River Oaks
345 Village Center Dr, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,153
532 sqft
Sleek architecture and luxurious amenities in the capital of Silicon Valley. Lush landscaping, stunning water features and multiple pools to relax in and enjoy. Apartments feature upgraded interiors with granite countertops and high-quality appliances.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
28 Units Available
Downtown San Jose
The Pierce
2 Pierce Avenue, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,043
620 sqft
A modern, upscale community. Several apartments and townhome options to choose from. On-site resort-style pool, rooftop lounge and media screening room. EV charging stations provided. New construction homes. Resident events.
Last updated July 15 at 12:16 AM
25 Units Available
The Woods
The Woods Apartments
4300 The Woods Dr, San Jose, CA
Studio
$1,945
486 sqft
The Woods offers you a choice of six villages and a total of 51 luxurious floor plans within a park-like setting of mature trees, formal landscaped gardens, greenbelts and tranquil ponds maintained to award-winning standards.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
19 Units Available
Downtown San Jose
Cannery Park by Windsor
415 E Taylor St, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,185
554 sqft
Great location in Silicon Valley, close to U.S. 101, I-280 and I-880. Units feature luxurious touches like a gourmet kitchen, spa-inspired bathroom and soaring ceilings. Community has shared outdoor space, courtyards and private Triangle Park.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
16 Units Available
LINQ
1700 Newbury Park Dr, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,558
531 sqft
Perfect location, close to the new Berryessa BART, and Highways 101 and 680 for easy access to the Bay Area. Luxurious living with Skydeck, pool and spa, billiards, yoga center and outdoor courtyard.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
15 Units Available
Venue
3737 Casa Verde St, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,145
607 sqft
Just off E Tasman Drive and close to West Mobile Home Park. Stylish apartments in new building. Homes feature private laundry facilities, patio or balcony and modern kitchen appliances. Community offers a pool and clubhouse.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
28 Units Available
Parkview
Terra House Apartments
4501 Snell Ave, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,209
458 sqft
Set in Silicon Valley, Terra House Apartments is your ticket to modern living. We are currently in the process of changing our name from Avana Skyway to Terra House.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
6 Units Available
Del Marietta-Southwest
Sofi at Los Gatos Creek
2032 Southwest Expy, San Jose, CA
Studio
$1,877
438 sqft
Located just a stone's throw from the heart of Silicon Valley, these one-, two, and three-bedroom apartments include pet-friendly units, walk-in closets, modern kitchens, included appliances, vaulted ceilings, and large patios and balconies.
Last updated July 15 at 12:40 AM
16 Units Available
Muir
Cherrywood Apartments
4951 Cherry Ave, San Jose, CA
Studio
$1,965
432 sqft
Welcome to Cherrywood, a unique community of San Jose apartment homes in a park-like landscaped setting. Make yourself at home within a tranquil enclave of comfortable homes, with a choice of floor plans to match your lifestyle.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
6 Units Available
Jose Figueres-Rancho Verde
Casa Verde Apartments
2050 McKee Rd, San Jose, CA
Studio
$1,885
510 sqft
This resort-like community offers spacious layouts with an on-site fitness center, business center, lighted tennis courts and a pool. Each home includes modern furnishings, large kitchens and ample natural light.
Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
58 Units Available
Silver Apartments
333 Sunol Street, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,175
569 sqft
Silver Apartments, an LEED Certified Property in San Jose's Midtown district, is a community of brand new apartment homes with luxury on-site amenities and services in an exceptional Silicon Valley location.
Last updated July 14 at 10:14 PM
97 Units Available
Commodore
The Platform Urban Apartments
1501 Berryessa Road, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,300
622 sqft
PLEASE CALL TO SCHEDULE YOUR IN-PERSON OR VIRTUAL TOUR! BERRYESSA BART EXTENSION STATION NOW OPEN! Embark on the journey of ultimate modern living at The Platform Apartments in San Jose. Elevate your style with high-end finishes and conveniences.
Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
19 Units Available
Downtown San Jose
Sparq
5 East Reed Street, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,331
530 sqft
Artistic living in downtown San Jose's SoFA District, Sparq is an architectural work of art that caters to those who enjoy having comfortable cafes, restaurants, arts, and entertainment in their backyard.

July 2020 San Jose Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 San Jose Rent Report. San Jose rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the San Jose rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 San Jose Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 San Jose Rent Report. San Jose rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the San Jose rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

San Jose rents decline sharply over the past month

San Jose rents have declined 0.9% over the past month, and have decreased moderately by 1.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in San Jose stand at $2,105 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,638 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. San Jose's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the San Jose Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in San Jose over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the San Jose metro for which we have data, 6 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Gilroy has the least expensive rents in the San Jose metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,395; additionally, the city has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro over the past month (0.1%).
    • Cupertino has seen rents fall by 1.3% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the San Jose metro with a two-bedroom median of $5,064.

    Similar cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to San Jose

    As rents have fallen moderately in San Jose, a few similar cities nationwide have also seen prices fall, in some cases substantially. Compared to most other large cities across the country, San Jose is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in California have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in San Diego.
    • San Jose's median two-bedroom rent of $2,638 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in San Jose fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide also saw decreases, including New York (-1.6%), Boston (-1.6%), and Denver (-1.2%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in San Jose than most similar cities. For example, Dallas has a median 2BR rent of $1,133, where San Jose is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    San Jose
    $2,100
    $2,640
    -0.9%
    -1.2%
    Sunnyvale
    $2,310
    $2,890
    -0.8%
    -2.1%
    Santa Clara
    $2,230
    $2,790
    -0.9%
    -1.3%
    Mountain View
    $2,140
    $2,680
    -1.2%
    -3.1%
    Milpitas
    $2,420
    $3,040
    -0.5%
    -0.3%
    Palo Alto
    $2,570
    $3,220
    -0.2%
    2.9%
    Cupertino
    $4,040
    $5,060
    -1.3%
    -2.7%
    Gilroy
    $1,910
    $2,400
    0.1%
    2.1%
    Campbell
    $1,940
    $2,440
    -0.2%
    0.3%
    Los Gatos
    $2,060
    $2,590
    -0.7%
    0.5%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

