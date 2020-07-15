Apartment List
41 Apartments For Rent Near SCU

41 Apartments For Rent Near SCU

$
56 Units Available
Hearth
2870 Kaiser Dr, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,668
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,304
1140 sqft
Pet-friendly community with rooftop pool, fitness center. Furnished one- and two-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, fireplace, hardwoods, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, gym, bike storage, parking. Near Central Park, schools, public transit.
21 Units Available
Laguna Clara
3131 Homestead Rd, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,109
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,597
1115 sqft
Near shopping, health care, parks and public transportation. One- and two-bedroom apartments with fireplaces, walk-in closets and extra storage. Community facilities include a pool, gym and game room. Carports available. Small pets welcome with fee.
12 Units Available
Levare
377 Santana Row, San Jose, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,015
1385 sqft
Close to Santana Row mall. Boutique community of flats and townhomes with floor-to-ceiling windows, hardwood laminate floors, and quality appliances. Select homes feature roof decks. On-site entertainment lounge and courtyard with picnic areas.
$
23 Units Available
Cobalt Apartments
50 Saratoga Ave, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,924
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,507
1187 sqft
Elegant apartments with walk-in closets and custom finishes. Tenants get access to a pool and hot tub, courtyard and clubhouse. Easy access to I-280 and the San Tomas Expressway. Close to Pruneridge Golf Club.
39 Units Available
Shasta Hanchette Park
Avalon on the Alameda
1300 The Alameda, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,618
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,956
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,447
1354 sqft
Beautiful townhomes in the heart of San Jose. Updated amenities include in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and updated appliances. On-site amenities offer residents a pool, hot tub and full gym.
31 Units Available
Garden Alameda
Avalon Morrison Park
899 Morrison Park Dr, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,625
929 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,785
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1633 sqft
Open concept, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, ice maker and walk-in closets. Clubhouse, courtyard, gym, bike storage, BBQ area, fire pit and pool. Pets are welcome.
$
8 Units Available
The Old Quad
Park Central Apartments
1050 Benton St, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,405
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated development with beautiful grounds. Saltwater pool, fitness center and courtyard. Granite counters, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Near Santa Clara University and San Jose international Airport. Short hop to I-880 or Rt. 101.
$
29 Units Available
Villas on the Boulevard
2615 El Camino Real, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,395
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1192 sqft
Prime location in Santa Clara close to employers, shopping and dining. Community features two lush courtyards, 24-hour fitness center, Bocce ball court and pool. Locate close to Central Expressway and Highway 101.
$
22 Units Available
Downtown San Jose
Fountain Plaza
190 Ryland St, San Jose, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,295
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,810
1150 sqft
This community is only minutes from the San Jose Market Center and Guadalupe River Park. Amenities of this pet-friendly community include garage parking, hot tub, pool and gym. Furnished units are available.
16 Units Available
Greenpointe Apartments
1599 Warburton Ave, Santa Clara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,345
795 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,113
960 sqft
Adjacent to Rotary Park and just minutes from Los Caminos Plaza, this community offers covered parking, multiple laundry facilities, corporate suites and a pool. Apartments include hardwood-style flooring, private patios/balconies and walk-in closets.
$
18 Units Available
Old Orchard
2200 Monroe St, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,195
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,615
853 sqft
One- and two-bedroom modern apartments with fireplace, patio or balcony and covered parking. Enjoy pool, courtyard, hot tub and gym, and on-site laundry. On public transit line with easy access to shopping, dining and San Tomas Expressway.
20 Units Available
Sunol-Midtown
808 West Apartments
808 W San Carlos St, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,140
558 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,440
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,090
1206 sqft
Brand-new homes with open layouts and custom finishes. Beat the heat in the pool on hot days. On-site bike storage. Close to the San Jose Museum of Art and near numerous DASH bus stops.
6 Units Available
Tuscany
3229 El Camino Real, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,580
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,258
892 sqft
Apartments feature air conditioning, laundry, patio or balcony, and walk-in closets. Community offers BBQ grills, gym, parking and pool. Located close to public transportation on Highway 82.
$
13 Units Available
The Old Quad
Timberleaf
2147 Newhall St, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,413
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,879
1000 sqft
Near Santa Clara University and I-880. Smoke-free community of one- and three-bedroom apartments, all with granite counters, wood-burning fireplaces, in-unit laundry facilities and patio/balconies. Gym, community garden and pool. Garage spaces available.
3 Units Available
The Old Quad
Tamarack
1255 Lincoln Street, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,575
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
888 sqft
This community offers a pool, sundeck, guest parking and furnished apartments. Units include custom cabinetry, private balconies, walk-in closets and private entrances. Property is nearby Santa Clara University, Franklin Square and Civic Center Park.
9 Units Available
Downtown San Jose
Villa Torino
29 W Julian St, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,364
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,597
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,832
1421 sqft
Exquisite homes with a fireplace, hardwood floors and patio/balcony. Enjoy the gym, pool or hot tub during free time. Near the light rail station. Close to St. James Park and San Jose Museum of Art.
7 Units Available
Solera
2050 Royal Dr, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,295
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
973 sqft
Airy apartments located near local elementary school. 1-2 bedroom units feature breakfast nooks, extra storage, kitchen appliances and private patio/balcony. Pet-friendly community has lighted pool, gym and covered parking.
$
4 Units Available
The Old Quad
Domicilio
431 El Camino Real, Santa Clara, CA
Studio
$2,230
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,880
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Near Santa Clara University. Luxurious bathrooms with marble counters, gourmet kitchens with large pantries, and private patios or balconies with breathtaking views. On-site theater, fitness center and resort-inspired swimming pool.
22 Units Available
Garden Alameda
Modera the Alameda
787 the Alameda, San Jose, CA
Studio
$1,944
513 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,004
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,732
1103 sqft
Prime location close to theater venues, restaurants and the CalTrain. modern apartments have industrial design with high ceilings and wood-plank floors. Community has parking and a restaurant space.
$
22 Units Available
Avalon at Cahill Park
754 The Alameda, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,125
1450 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,076
1297 sqft
Luxury apartment near historic downtown San Jose. Walk-in closets and extra storage. Lots of natural light. Hardwood flooring. Furnished units available. Community features bike storage and clubhouse. Elevators.

1 Unit Available
356 Santana Row Apt 320
356 Santana Row, San Jose, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,950
2368 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to the exclusive and luxurious enclave at Villa Cornet. This townhome was recently renovated and move-in ready! This European inspired villa is a 3-bedroom, 3.5 bath home with approximately 2,368 square feet of luxury living.

1 Unit Available
Garden Alameda
870 Pershing Avenue
870 Pershing Avenue, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1155 sqft
Rose Garden 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom single family home, walking distance to Whole Foods, SAP Center and Diridon Station. Close to San Jose Airport & freeways.

1 Unit Available
Cypress-Jurdo
3517 Alden Way
3517 Alden Way, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
401 sqft
LOCATION, LOCATION, BRIGHT, CLEAN AND SPACIOUS. PETS FRIENDLY, NO PET RENT. Enjoy living in a quiet yet conveniently located apartment. Walk to Santana Row where there are many shops and restaurants to choose from.

1 Unit Available
1777 Lafayette St 115
1777 Lafayette Street, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
900 sqft
Unit 115 Available 08/12/20 1BD/1BA LARGE OPEN SLEEK MODERN CONTEMPORARY LOFT - Property Id: 313691 LARGE OPEN SLEEK MODERN CONTEMPORARY LOFT Secured Parking (1 Open) ­In front of unit.

