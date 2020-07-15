Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:41 AM
41 Apartments For Rent Near SCU
Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
56 Units Available
Hearth
2870 Kaiser Dr, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,668
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,304
1140 sqft
Pet-friendly community with rooftop pool, fitness center. Furnished one- and two-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, fireplace, hardwoods, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, gym, bike storage, parking. Near Central Park, schools, public transit.
Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
21 Units Available
Laguna Clara
3131 Homestead Rd, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,109
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,597
1115 sqft
Near shopping, health care, parks and public transportation. One- and two-bedroom apartments with fireplaces, walk-in closets and extra storage. Community facilities include a pool, gym and game room. Carports available. Small pets welcome with fee.
Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
12 Units Available
Levare
377 Santana Row, San Jose, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,015
1385 sqft
Close to Santana Row mall. Boutique community of flats and townhomes with floor-to-ceiling windows, hardwood laminate floors, and quality appliances. Select homes feature roof decks. On-site entertainment lounge and courtyard with picnic areas.
Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
23 Units Available
Cobalt Apartments
50 Saratoga Ave, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,924
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,507
1187 sqft
Elegant apartments with walk-in closets and custom finishes. Tenants get access to a pool and hot tub, courtyard and clubhouse. Easy access to I-280 and the San Tomas Expressway. Close to Pruneridge Golf Club.
Last updated July 14 at 12:32 PM
39 Units Available
Shasta Hanchette Park
Avalon on the Alameda
1300 The Alameda, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,618
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,956
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,447
1354 sqft
Beautiful townhomes in the heart of San Jose. Updated amenities include in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and updated appliances. On-site amenities offer residents a pool, hot tub and full gym.
Last updated July 14 at 12:32 PM
31 Units Available
Garden Alameda
Avalon Morrison Park
899 Morrison Park Dr, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,625
929 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,785
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1633 sqft
Open concept, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, ice maker and walk-in closets. Clubhouse, courtyard, gym, bike storage, BBQ area, fire pit and pool. Pets are welcome.
Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
8 Units Available
The Old Quad
Park Central Apartments
1050 Benton St, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,405
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated development with beautiful grounds. Saltwater pool, fitness center and courtyard. Granite counters, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Near Santa Clara University and San Jose international Airport. Short hop to I-880 or Rt. 101.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
29 Units Available
Villas on the Boulevard
2615 El Camino Real, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,395
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1192 sqft
Prime location in Santa Clara close to employers, shopping and dining. Community features two lush courtyards, 24-hour fitness center, Bocce ball court and pool. Locate close to Central Expressway and Highway 101.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
22 Units Available
Downtown San Jose
Fountain Plaza
190 Ryland St, San Jose, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,295
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,810
1150 sqft
This community is only minutes from the San Jose Market Center and Guadalupe River Park. Amenities of this pet-friendly community include garage parking, hot tub, pool and gym. Furnished units are available.
Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
16 Units Available
Greenpointe Apartments
1599 Warburton Ave, Santa Clara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,345
795 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,113
960 sqft
Adjacent to Rotary Park and just minutes from Los Caminos Plaza, this community offers covered parking, multiple laundry facilities, corporate suites and a pool. Apartments include hardwood-style flooring, private patios/balconies and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
18 Units Available
Old Orchard
2200 Monroe St, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,195
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,615
853 sqft
One- and two-bedroom modern apartments with fireplace, patio or balcony and covered parking. Enjoy pool, courtyard, hot tub and gym, and on-site laundry. On public transit line with easy access to shopping, dining and San Tomas Expressway.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
20 Units Available
Sunol-Midtown
808 West Apartments
808 W San Carlos St, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,140
558 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,440
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,090
1206 sqft
Brand-new homes with open layouts and custom finishes. Beat the heat in the pool on hot days. On-site bike storage. Close to the San Jose Museum of Art and near numerous DASH bus stops.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
6 Units Available
Tuscany
3229 El Camino Real, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,580
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,258
892 sqft
Apartments feature air conditioning, laundry, patio or balcony, and walk-in closets. Community offers BBQ grills, gym, parking and pool. Located close to public transportation on Highway 82.
Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
13 Units Available
The Old Quad
Timberleaf
2147 Newhall St, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,413
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,879
1000 sqft
Near Santa Clara University and I-880. Smoke-free community of one- and three-bedroom apartments, all with granite counters, wood-burning fireplaces, in-unit laundry facilities and patio/balconies. Gym, community garden and pool. Garage spaces available.
Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
3 Units Available
The Old Quad
Tamarack
1255 Lincoln Street, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,575
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
888 sqft
This community offers a pool, sundeck, guest parking and furnished apartments. Units include custom cabinetry, private balconies, walk-in closets and private entrances. Property is nearby Santa Clara University, Franklin Square and Civic Center Park.
Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
9 Units Available
Downtown San Jose
Villa Torino
29 W Julian St, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,364
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,597
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,832
1421 sqft
Exquisite homes with a fireplace, hardwood floors and patio/balcony. Enjoy the gym, pool or hot tub during free time. Near the light rail station. Close to St. James Park and San Jose Museum of Art.
Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
7 Units Available
Solera
2050 Royal Dr, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,295
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
973 sqft
Airy apartments located near local elementary school. 1-2 bedroom units feature breakfast nooks, extra storage, kitchen appliances and private patio/balcony. Pet-friendly community has lighted pool, gym and covered parking.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
4 Units Available
The Old Quad
Domicilio
431 El Camino Real, Santa Clara, CA
Studio
$2,230
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,880
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Near Santa Clara University. Luxurious bathrooms with marble counters, gourmet kitchens with large pantries, and private patios or balconies with breathtaking views. On-site theater, fitness center and resort-inspired swimming pool.
Last updated July 15 at 12:29 AM
22 Units Available
Garden Alameda
Modera the Alameda
787 the Alameda, San Jose, CA
Studio
$1,944
513 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,004
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,732
1103 sqft
Prime location close to theater venues, restaurants and the CalTrain. modern apartments have industrial design with high ceilings and wood-plank floors. Community has parking and a restaurant space.
Last updated July 14 at 12:32 PM
22 Units Available
Avalon at Cahill Park
754 The Alameda, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,125
1450 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,076
1297 sqft
Luxury apartment near historic downtown San Jose. Walk-in closets and extra storage. Lots of natural light. Hardwood flooring. Furnished units available. Community features bike storage and clubhouse. Elevators.
Last updated July 14 at 07:39 AM
1 Unit Available
356 Santana Row Apt 320
356 Santana Row, San Jose, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,950
2368 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to the exclusive and luxurious enclave at Villa Cornet. This townhome was recently renovated and move-in ready! This European inspired villa is a 3-bedroom, 3.5 bath home with approximately 2,368 square feet of luxury living.
Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
Garden Alameda
870 Pershing Avenue
870 Pershing Avenue, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1155 sqft
Rose Garden 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom single family home, walking distance to Whole Foods, SAP Center and Diridon Station. Close to San Jose Airport & freeways.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Cypress-Jurdo
3517 Alden Way
3517 Alden Way, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
401 sqft
LOCATION, LOCATION, BRIGHT, CLEAN AND SPACIOUS. PETS FRIENDLY, NO PET RENT. Enjoy living in a quiet yet conveniently located apartment. Walk to Santana Row where there are many shops and restaurants to choose from.
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
1777 Lafayette St 115
1777 Lafayette Street, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
900 sqft
Unit 115 Available 08/12/20 1BD/1BA LARGE OPEN SLEEK MODERN CONTEMPORARY LOFT - Property Id: 313691 LARGE OPEN SLEEK MODERN CONTEMPORARY LOFT Secured Parking (1 Open) In front of unit.