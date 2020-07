Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking e-payments bike storage internet access cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

BRAND NEW studio, 1 & 2 bedroom apartments are set in a coveted downtown San Jose location. The James serves as a beacon continually welcoming you home from wherever your day takes you. Adjacent to two VTA Stations, you have access to all of Silicon Valley. Prefer to stay in the neighborhood? San Pedro Square is two blocks away while Japantown is a short VTA ride. Inside, The James is as spectacular as it is well-located. Deco-inspired design, oh-so-sumptuous finishes and at-home amenities fuse together to create truly landmark living. The James is where you'll want to build your future. A future that still holds trails left to be blazed. Now Leasing.