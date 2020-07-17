94 Mirabelli Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

SEE THE VIRTUAL TOUR HERE: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=2ztJfzLZJXY



Come check out this newly-furnished 3-bed, 3-bath 2-story townhome that is a corner unit with only 1 shared wall.



FEATURES-AT-A-GLANCE



LOCATION



- Nearby Schools: Don Callejon School (1.3 miles away), Adrain Wilcox High School (3.5 miles away)

- Very bike-friendly

- Walking distance to restaurants, coffee, grocery stores, parks, banks and more

- Close to Levi Stadium and athletic park

- Near walking trail



HOME



- 1-car attached garage

- New carpet

- New paint

- Private patio

- Central AC and heating

- Granite kitchen countertops

- Kitchen appliances : stainless steel refrigerator, oven, dishwasher, microwave

- Gas fireplace

- Full bathroom downstairs next to bedroom for easy access without stairs

- Laundry room downstairs with included washer and dryer

- Optional cabinet storages included

- Vaulted master bedroom ceilings

- Double sink in master bathroom

- Permit parking for additional car

- Community pool and spa



RENTAL TERMS



- 1-year lease.

- Utilities: Garbage Included in Rent. Tenant pays Water, Gas, Electricity.

- Pets possible with owner approval and additional security deposit.

- No smoking.



QUALIFICATIONS



- Move within two weeks of availability or later if owner approves (subject to change)

- Combined monthly gross income must be at least 3 times the monthly rent

- Check www.southbayrental.com for additional qualifications