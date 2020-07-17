All apartments in San Jose
94 Mirabelli Circle

94 Mirabelli Circle · (408) 320-5453
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

94 Mirabelli Circle, San Jose, CA 95134
Renaissance

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,750

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1385 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
SEE THE VIRTUAL TOUR HERE: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=2ztJfzLZJXY

Come check out this newly-furnished 3-bed, 3-bath 2-story townhome that is a corner unit with only 1 shared wall.

FEATURES-AT-A-GLANCE

LOCATION

- Nearby Schools: Don Callejon School (1.3 miles away), Adrain Wilcox High School (3.5 miles away)
- Very bike-friendly
- Walking distance to restaurants, coffee, grocery stores, parks, banks and more
- Close to Levi Stadium and athletic park
- Near walking trail

HOME

- 1-car attached garage
- New carpet
- New paint
- Private patio
- Central AC and heating
- Granite kitchen countertops
- Kitchen appliances : stainless steel refrigerator, oven, dishwasher, microwave
- Gas fireplace
- Full bathroom downstairs next to bedroom for easy access without stairs
- Laundry room downstairs with included washer and dryer
- Optional cabinet storages included
- Vaulted master bedroom ceilings
- Double sink in master bathroom
- Permit parking for additional car
- Community pool and spa

RENTAL TERMS

- 1-year lease. 
- Utilities: Garbage Included in Rent. Tenant pays Water, Gas, Electricity. 
- Pets possible with owner approval and additional security deposit.
- No smoking.

QUALIFICATIONS

- Move within two weeks of availability or later if owner approves (subject to change)
- Combined monthly gross income must be at least 3 times the monthly rent
- Check www.southbayrental.com for additional qualifications

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 94 Mirabelli Circle have any available units?
94 Mirabelli Circle has a unit available for $3,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 94 Mirabelli Circle have?
Some of 94 Mirabelli Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 94 Mirabelli Circle currently offering any rent specials?
94 Mirabelli Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 94 Mirabelli Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 94 Mirabelli Circle is pet friendly.
Does 94 Mirabelli Circle offer parking?
Yes, 94 Mirabelli Circle offers parking.
Does 94 Mirabelli Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 94 Mirabelli Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 94 Mirabelli Circle have a pool?
Yes, 94 Mirabelli Circle has a pool.
Does 94 Mirabelli Circle have accessible units?
No, 94 Mirabelli Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 94 Mirabelli Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 94 Mirabelli Circle has units with dishwashers.
