94 Mirabelli Circle

Amenities
SEE THE VIRTUAL TOUR HERE: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=2ztJfzLZJXY
Come check out this newly-furnished 3-bed, 3-bath 2-story townhome that is a corner unit with only 1 shared wall.
FEATURES-AT-A-GLANCE
LOCATION
- Nearby Schools: Don Callejon School (1.3 miles away), Adrain Wilcox High School (3.5 miles away)
- Very bike-friendly
- Walking distance to restaurants, coffee, grocery stores, parks, banks and more
- Close to Levi Stadium and athletic park
- Near walking trail
HOME
- 1-car attached garage
- New carpet
- New paint
- Private patio
- Central AC and heating
- Granite kitchen countertops
- Kitchen appliances : stainless steel refrigerator, oven, dishwasher, microwave
- Gas fireplace
- Full bathroom downstairs next to bedroom for easy access without stairs
- Laundry room downstairs with included washer and dryer
- Optional cabinet storages included
- Vaulted master bedroom ceilings
- Double sink in master bathroom
- Permit parking for additional car
- Community pool and spa
RENTAL TERMS
- 1-year lease.
- Utilities: Garbage Included in Rent. Tenant pays Water, Gas, Electricity.
- Pets possible with owner approval and additional security deposit.
- No smoking.
QUALIFICATIONS
- Move within two weeks of availability or later if owner approves (subject to change)
- Combined monthly gross income must be at least 3 times the monthly rent
- Check www.southbayrental.com for additional qualifications