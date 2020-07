Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator bathtub oven range stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities accessible business center clubhouse courtyard elevator gym green community on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill bike storage garage package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly car charging cc payments coffee bar dog grooming area e-payments internet access media room new construction online portal yoga

Discover Downtown’s excitement, exhilaration, and energy. Welcome to The Pierce — an innovative destination with expansive urban apartments in dynamic, downtown San Jose. Visually inspired, The Pierce will literally light the way home with its ingenious digital rooftop display. Live in the heart of the SoFA district and walk to nearby San Pedro Square and downtown dining. Santana Row, Valley Fair and San Jose State are just minutes away. Prepare to be dazzled by The Pierce. Call Today to Reserve.