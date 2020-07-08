All apartments in San Jose
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:51 PM

Monterey Grove Apartments

6100 Monterey Hwy · (408) 660-3802
Location

6100 Monterey Hwy, San Jose, CA 95138

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 07-206 · Avail. now

$2,167

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

Unit 09-203 · Avail. now

$2,189

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

Unit 06-204 · Avail. Sep 12

$2,364

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 01-102 · Avail. Aug 8

$2,575

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1035 sqft

Unit 07-108 · Avail. Oct 6

$2,795

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1035 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 08-201 · Avail. now

$3,438

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1180 sqft

Unit 05-304 · Avail. now

$3,447

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1180 sqft

Unit 08-301 · Avail. Sep 5

$3,485

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1180 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Monterey Grove Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
24hr gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
garage
parking
carport
We offer a variety of tour options including in person, virtual and self guided tours. Monterey Grove Apartments in San Jose, CA 95138 are 15 minutes from downtown San Jose near the juncture of highways 101 and 85. Newly remodeled apartment homes have full size washers/dryers, updated kitchens with stainless steel appliances, new cabinets, Karndean plank flooring, spacious closets, private balconies, remodeled baths and extra storage space. Smart home technology including locks and thermostat available! Pet friendly, smoke free community has remodeled saltwater pool and spa, upgraded 24 hour fitness center, on site recycling, playground, barbecue/picnic area and business center. Located less than one mile from Santa Theresa Village Shopping Center and 10 minutes from Westfield Oakridge Mall. Guarantors welcome! BY PROVIDING YOUR PHONE NUMBER, YOU CONSENT TO RECEIVE TEXT MESSAGES. Must be 18 or older to participate in Aimco text messaging information and appointments. You may only enter the program with a mobile number that is registered to you. Message and data rates apply. The program is governed by Aimco Text Messaging Terms and Conditions provided at AimcoTextTerms.com, Aimco Text Messaging Privacy Policy provided at AimcoTextPrivacy.com and Aimco General Privacy Policy provided at AimcoPrivacy.com. Text STOP to receive stop receiving text message reminders or HELP for assistance.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $42 per applicant
Deposit: $750-$1000
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
limit: 2
rent: $55
Dogs
restrictions: Our pet-friendly apartments welcome most breeds of dogs. However, because certain dogs do not thrive in a community environment, we cannot accommodate the following breeds, dogs resembling these breeds, or mixes of these breeds: Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Terrier, Chow, Doberman, German Shepherd, Husky, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler and Wolf Hybrid.
Parking Details: Garage lot, assigned: $50/month. Underground garage parking is available. Covered lot, assigned: $50/month. Reserved, carport spaces are available. Surface lot, assigned: $25/month. Parking spots are assigned based on your apartment location.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Monterey Grove Apartments have any available units?
Monterey Grove Apartments has 10 units available starting at $2,167 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does Monterey Grove Apartments have?
Some of Monterey Grove Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Monterey Grove Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Monterey Grove Apartments is offering the following rent specials: Your new home is going to be awesome. The price you pay is going to be even better. Get up to two weeks FREE when you move into select apartment homes! Conditions apply.
Is Monterey Grove Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Monterey Grove Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Monterey Grove Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Monterey Grove Apartments offers parking.
Does Monterey Grove Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Monterey Grove Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Monterey Grove Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Monterey Grove Apartments has a pool.
Does Monterey Grove Apartments have accessible units?
No, Monterey Grove Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Monterey Grove Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Monterey Grove Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
