Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse 24hr gym playground pool bbq/grill hot tub internet access garage parking carport

We offer a variety of tour options including in person, virtual and self guided tours. Monterey Grove Apartments in San Jose, CA 95138 are 15 minutes from downtown San Jose near the juncture of highways 101 and 85. Newly remodeled apartment homes have full size washers/dryers, updated kitchens with stainless steel appliances, new cabinets, Karndean plank flooring, spacious closets, private balconies, remodeled baths and extra storage space. Smart home technology including locks and thermostat available! Pet friendly, smoke free community has remodeled saltwater pool and spa, upgraded 24 hour fitness center, on site recycling, playground, barbecue/picnic area and business center. Located less than one mile from Santa Theresa Village Shopping Center and 10 minutes from Westfield Oakridge Mall. Guarantors welcome! BY PROVIDING YOUR PHONE NUMBER, YOU CONSENT TO RECEIVE TEXT MESSAGES. Must be 18 or older to participate in Aimco text messaging information and appointments. You may only enter the program with a mobile number that is registered to you. Message and data rates apply. The program is governed by Aimco Text Messaging Terms and Conditions provided at AimcoTextTerms.com, Aimco Text Messaging Privacy Policy provided at AimcoTextPrivacy.com and Aimco General Privacy Policy provided at AimcoPrivacy.com. Text STOP to receive stop receiving text message reminders or HELP for assistance.