Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub dogs allowed cats allowed pet friendly

Almaden Lake Village offers remarkable on-site amenities and stylish apartments in San Jose. Enjoy a workout in our premier fitness center, unwind in our heated pool and Jacuzzi, or relax in our clubhouse. Take advantage of our full business center and media area. Now offering furnished and unfurnished apartments, these San Jose apartments offer tranquil views from private balconies and include features like large closets, updated kitchens, and in-home washers and dryers. Park your car in our gated, underground parking garage and take the light rail. With close proximity to Highway 85 and the Almaden Expressway, enjoy short commutes to Silicon Valley and the San Jose International Airport. Tour San Jose apartments today. We are currently offering self-guided tours and virtual appointments. Schedule a self-guided tour to explore the community independently or contact us to tour virtually with one of our leasing associates via FaceTime, Google Hangouts Facebook, and others.