336 Nature Dr, San Jose, CA, US, 95123

w/d hookup hardwood floors garage air conditioning

Please do not bother the tenant from the other unit.



1200sqft 2BR2BA 1 level duplex w/ private entry & large backyard

-- Very spacious unit with large private backyard

-- 1 car garage + driveway.

-- Separate entrance.

-- New wood flooring family room and 2 bedrooms.

-- Highly accessible location to great schools, Kaiser, highway 85, Village Oaks shopping center and Westfield shopping center.

-- Washer and Dryer hookups are available in the garage.

-- Garbage included.

-- Central Heating and A/C.

-- Taylor Elementary, Bernal Intermediate, and Santa Teresa High



Rental Terms:

-- One year term.

-- $2750/mo

-- Available 06/01

-- Application Fee is per applicant

-- Security Deposit: $2,750

-- Pets are not allowed.



Tenant responsible for all utilities.

Landlord responsible for garbage.



