Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:21 PM

336 Nature Dr, San Jose, CA, US, 95123

336 Nature Drive · No Longer Available
Location

336 Nature Drive, San Jose, CA 95123
Blossom Valley

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ed19d679706793500017712 Please fill out the renter's profile prior to requesting tours. Please do not bother the tenant from the other unit. Contact us at (for showing.

1200sqft 2BR2BA 1 level duplex w/ private entry & large backyard
-- Very spacious unit with large private backyard
-- 1 car garage + driveway.
-- Separate entrance.
-- New wood flooring family room and 2 bedrooms.
-- Highly accessible location to great schools, Kaiser, highway 85, Village Oaks shopping center and Westfield shopping center.
-- Washer and Dryer hookups are available in the garage.
-- Garbage included.
-- Central Heating and A/C.
-- Taylor Elementary, Bernal Intermediate, and Santa Teresa High

Rental Terms:
-- One year term.
-- $2750/mo
-- Available 06/01
-- Application Fee is per applicant
-- Security Deposit: $2,750
-- Pets are not allowed.

Tenant responsible for all utilities.
Landlord responsible for garbage.

(RLNE5824583)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 336 Nature Dr, San Jose, CA, US, 95123 have any available units?
336 Nature Dr, San Jose, CA, US, 95123 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Jose, CA.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 336 Nature Dr, San Jose, CA, US, 95123 have?
Some of 336 Nature Dr, San Jose, CA, US, 95123's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 336 Nature Dr, San Jose, CA, US, 95123 currently offering any rent specials?
336 Nature Dr, San Jose, CA, US, 95123 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 336 Nature Dr, San Jose, CA, US, 95123 pet-friendly?
No, 336 Nature Dr, San Jose, CA, US, 95123 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Jose.
Does 336 Nature Dr, San Jose, CA, US, 95123 offer parking?
Yes, 336 Nature Dr, San Jose, CA, US, 95123 does offer parking.
Does 336 Nature Dr, San Jose, CA, US, 95123 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 336 Nature Dr, San Jose, CA, US, 95123 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 336 Nature Dr, San Jose, CA, US, 95123 have a pool?
No, 336 Nature Dr, San Jose, CA, US, 95123 does not have a pool.
Does 336 Nature Dr, San Jose, CA, US, 95123 have accessible units?
No, 336 Nature Dr, San Jose, CA, US, 95123 does not have accessible units.
Does 336 Nature Dr, San Jose, CA, US, 95123 have units with dishwashers?
No, 336 Nature Dr, San Jose, CA, US, 95123 does not have units with dishwashers.
