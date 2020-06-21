336 Nature Dr, San Jose, CA, US, 95123

Amenities
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ed19d679706793500017712 Please fill out the renter's profile prior to requesting tours. Please do not bother the tenant from the other unit. Contact us at (for showing.
1200sqft 2BR2BA 1 level duplex w/ private entry & large backyard
-- Very spacious unit with large private backyard
-- 1 car garage + driveway.
-- Separate entrance.
-- New wood flooring family room and 2 bedrooms.
-- Highly accessible location to great schools, Kaiser, highway 85, Village Oaks shopping center and Westfield shopping center.
-- Washer and Dryer hookups are available in the garage.
-- Garbage included.
-- Central Heating and A/C.
-- Taylor Elementary, Bernal Intermediate, and Santa Teresa High
Rental Terms:
-- One year term.
-- $2750/mo
-- Available 06/01
-- Application Fee is per applicant
-- Security Deposit: $2,750
-- Pets are not allowed.
Tenant responsible for all utilities.
Landlord responsible for garbage.
(RLNE5824583)