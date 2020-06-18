All apartments in San Jose
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:17 AM

Woodland Meadow

1600 Whitewood Dr · (415) 687-4784
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1600 Whitewood Dr, San Jose, CA 95131
McKay-Ringwood

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1432 · Avail. now

$2,391

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 836 sqft

Unit 1587 · Avail. Jul 22

$2,420

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 836 sqft

Unit 1475 · Avail. now

$2,487

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 836 sqft

See 10+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1521 · Avail. now

$2,797

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1104 sqft

Unit 1444 · Avail. now

$2,837

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1104 sqft

Unit 1565 · Avail. Aug 31

$2,860

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1104 sqft

See 13+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1447 · Avail. now

$3,630

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1438 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Woodland Meadow.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
pool
hot tub
online portal
garage
parking
alarm system
bbq/grill
carport
coffee bar
guest parking
internet access
package receiving
smoke-free community
Woodland Meadow Apartments is an exceptional pet-friendly community full of beautifully landscaped courtyards, outdoor gathering spaces and resort-style amenities in the heart of Silicon Valley. Our spacious 1, 2, and 3 bedroom residences offer thoughtfully designed floor plans complete with modern amenities private patios or balconies, where you can relax with your morning coffee or entertain family and friends. When you want to venture out, take advantage of our amazing community amenities including; sparkling pool complete with spa or get in a work out at our fitness center. At Woodland Meadow, you're close to everything you need to enjoy life in the South Bay! Take advantage of the Alum Rock Village Farmers Market on Sundays, the San Jose Municipal Golf Course and great hiking, biking, picnics and summer camp activities at Alum Rock Park. With easy access to I-880, I-101 and I-280, you're close to great shopping, dining and entertainment in downtown San Jose, Levi's Stadium and ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $33 per applicant
Deposit: $500 for 1 bedroom $600 for 2 bedroom $700 for 3 bedroom all deposits on approved credit
Move-in Fees: 1st month's rent with certified funds
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit:
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions:
Dogs
deposit: $600 per dog
restrictions: No weight but some breeds are restricted please call for more information in regards to restricted breeds
Cats
deposit: $500 per cat
Parking Details: Covered lot, assigned. We offer 1 assigned, covered parking spot per apartment home. Please contact our Leasing Center for more parking information.
Storage Details: No storage

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Woodland Meadow have any available units?
Woodland Meadow has 30 units available starting at $2,391 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does Woodland Meadow have?
Some of Woodland Meadow's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Woodland Meadow currently offering any rent specials?
Woodland Meadow is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Woodland Meadow pet-friendly?
Yes, Woodland Meadow is pet friendly.
Does Woodland Meadow offer parking?
Yes, Woodland Meadow offers parking.
Does Woodland Meadow have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Woodland Meadow offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Woodland Meadow have a pool?
Yes, Woodland Meadow has a pool.
Does Woodland Meadow have accessible units?
No, Woodland Meadow does not have accessible units.
Does Woodland Meadow have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Woodland Meadow has units with dishwashers.
