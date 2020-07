Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center car charging clubhouse concierge gym parking pool garage elevator bbq/grill cc payments courtyard e-payments hot tub internet access internet cafe new construction pool table smoke-free community

Village-style living in northern San Jose, CA.

Do you have to choose between a fast-paced career and a life of ease? Not at Verdant Apartments. Fast-paced, deadline-driven days shift seamlessly into quiet, nourishing evenings—and back again.



Verdant is the kind of place where your favorite dinner spot, FAZ, and your bank, First Tech Federal Credit Union, are as convenient as your mailbox. Where all you have to do is cross the street to catch the light rail to work. Where you’re a quick change of shoes away from the tranquility of miles-long Coyote Creek Trail.



Of all the apartments for rent in San Jose, you’ll find that everything is here, right where you need it. Isn’t that how life should be?