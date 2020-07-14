1 of 49
1 Bedroom
$3,315
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 676 sqft
$3,599
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 557 sqft
$3,740
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,960
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1058 sqft
$4,249
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1001 sqft
$4,745
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$6,375
3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1327 sqft
This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.