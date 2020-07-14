All apartments in San Francisco
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
Venn
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:59 AM

Venn

1844 Market St · (415) 319-9858
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Lease Today for Up to 4 weeks free on select units!* *Contact us for details and updated rates
Location

1844 Market St, San Francisco, CA 94102
Mint Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0316 · Avail. now

$3,315

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 676 sqft

Unit 0715 · Avail. now

$3,599

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 557 sqft

Unit 0416 · Avail. now

$3,740

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 676 sqft

See 5+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0401 · Avail. now

$3,960

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1058 sqft

Unit 0806 · Avail. now

$4,249

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1001 sqft

Unit 0604 · Avail. now

$4,745

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1038 sqft

See 6+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 0309 · Avail. now

$6,375

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1327 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Venn.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
concierge
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
business center
elevator
gym
green community
internet access
lobby
online portal
Venn on Market welcomes you home to a brand-new, luxury apartment community in San Francisco’s Hayes Valley. Offering one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans, all outfitted to provide the ultimate comfort of living in the city, our pet-friendly community is here to make your dream home come true.

Built to provide you with everything you need, from spectacular views to social spaces, and elegant finishes, Venn on Market takes apartment living to a whole new level. Inside your new apartment, you’ll find everything from fully-equipped gourmet kitchens with Caesarstone countertops and tile backsplashes, and ample windows to full bathrooms with surround tile and in-unit washers and dryers. Some homes have private patios or decks or feature kitchens with breakfast bars. Acting as a natural extension of your home, the 5th-floor terrace with gas grills and comfortable lounging areas is an ideal place to spend time with friends and family. The same goes for our Skye Lounge with flat screen TV

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $44.51 per applicant
Deposit: $1000 (1 bedroom), $1200 (2 bedroom)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $500 flat fee
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Storage Details: Storage unit (sizes vary): $25-$70/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Venn have any available units?
Venn has 18 units available starting at $3,315 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does Venn have?
Some of Venn's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Venn currently offering any rent specials?
Venn is offering the following rent specials: Lease Today for Up to 4 weeks free on select units!* *Contact us for details and updated rates
Is Venn pet-friendly?
Yes, Venn is pet friendly.
Does Venn offer parking?
Yes, Venn offers parking.
Does Venn have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Venn offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Venn have a pool?
No, Venn does not have a pool.
Does Venn have accessible units?
No, Venn does not have accessible units.
Does Venn have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Venn has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

