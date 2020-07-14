All apartments in San Francisco
SOMA at 788
Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:30 AM

SOMA at 788

788 Harrison St · (415) 938-5644
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
NEW REDUCED PRICING + UP TO 2 MONTHS FREE! Now offering touchless in-person tours by appt + still offering self-guided & virtual tours!
Location

788 Harrison St, San Francisco, CA 94107
South of Market

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 431 · Avail. Aug 8

$2,737

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 453 sqft

Unit 525 · Avail. now

$2,747

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 453 sqft

Unit 523 · Avail. now

$2,747

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 453 sqft

See 4+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 611 · Avail. Aug 18

$3,141

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 746 sqft

Unit 409 · Avail. Aug 15

$3,266

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 852 sqft

Unit 710 · Avail. Aug 15

$3,296

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 845 sqft

See 17+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 401 · Avail. now

$4,403

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 884 sqft

Unit 402 · Avail. Aug 8

$4,403

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 884 sqft

Unit 421 · Avail. Jul 17

$4,473

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1003 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from SOMA at 788.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
conference room
concierge
courtyard
dog park
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
media room
package receiving
cats allowed
elevator
on-site laundry
doorman
internet access
key fob access
sauna
When you decide to live in a Studio, One, or Two-Bedroom apartment at SOMA at 788, you will have many of the wonderful attractions you need, right outside of your front door. Come right downstairs for all of your grocery needs, at Whole Foods Market. Take the night off from cooking, and have a meal at Red Dog or Zero Zero. We are also just around the corner from fabulous dining at Benu or down the street from historic John's Grill. Other nearby restaurants include Oola, Marlowe, Cockscomb, and Osha. We know that you will be excited to know that stunning shopping venues are in the surrounding neighborhood. Catch a live act at the Utah Saloon or grab a new outfit at Westfield Mall, or visit the Metreon for a wide variety of eateries plus City Target and AMC Theaters. We are near many technology stores like an Apple Store in Union Square, so that you can always have the latest electronic devices. Everyday shopping can be done at either Target or Safeway just a few blocks away or go ...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds; Max weight: 50 lbs each
Parking Details: Garage lot, 85 spaces/unit: $300/month. Monthly rental.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does SOMA at 788 have any available units?
SOMA at 788 has 32 units available starting at $2,737 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does SOMA at 788 have?
Some of SOMA at 788's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is SOMA at 788 currently offering any rent specials?
SOMA at 788 is offering the following rent specials: NEW REDUCED PRICING + UP TO 2 MONTHS FREE! Now offering touchless in-person tours by appt + still offering self-guided & virtual tours!
Is SOMA at 788 pet-friendly?
Yes, SOMA at 788 is pet friendly.
Does SOMA at 788 offer parking?
Yes, SOMA at 788 offers parking.
Does SOMA at 788 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, SOMA at 788 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does SOMA at 788 have a pool?
No, SOMA at 788 does not have a pool.
Does SOMA at 788 have accessible units?
No, SOMA at 788 does not have accessible units.
Does SOMA at 788 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, SOMA at 788 has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

