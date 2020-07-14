Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher extra storage microwave oven range recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center conference room concierge courtyard dog park gym parking bbq/grill garage media room package receiving cats allowed elevator on-site laundry doorman internet access key fob access sauna

When you decide to live in a Studio, One, or Two-Bedroom apartment at SOMA at 788, you will have many of the wonderful attractions you need, right outside of your front door. Come right downstairs for all of your grocery needs, at Whole Foods Market. Take the night off from cooking, and have a meal at Red Dog or Zero Zero. We are also just around the corner from fabulous dining at Benu or down the street from historic John's Grill. Other nearby restaurants include Oola, Marlowe, Cockscomb, and Osha. We know that you will be excited to know that stunning shopping venues are in the surrounding neighborhood. Catch a live act at the Utah Saloon or grab a new outfit at Westfield Mall, or visit the Metreon for a wide variety of eateries plus City Target and AMC Theaters. We are near many technology stores like an Apple Store in Union Square, so that you can always have the latest electronic devices. Everyday shopping can be done at either Target or Safeway just a few blocks away or go ...