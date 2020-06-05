All apartments in San Francisco
Potrero 1010
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:51 PM

Potrero 1010

1010 16th St · (415) 236-9762
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Move in by 7/17 and save up to One Month's Rent! [Offer good thru Jul 31, 2020] (on select units)
Location

1010 16th St, San Francisco, CA 94107
Potrero Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 24 MIN AGO

Studio

Unit L17 · Avail. Sep 8

$2,415

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 454 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 532 · Avail. now

$2,611

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 544 sqft

Unit 358 · Avail. Aug 6

$2,648

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 538 sqft

Unit 441 · Avail. Aug 7

$2,674

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 542 sqft

See 14+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 454 · Avail. Jul 14

$3,703

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 999 sqft

Unit 570 · Avail. now

$3,732

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 952 sqft

Unit 554 · Avail. Aug 13

$3,785

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 999 sqft

See 8+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Potrero 1010.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
hardwood floors
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
gym
parking
garage
package receiving
Potrero 1010 Apartments is located in the Potrero neighborhood, just outside of the San Francisco City Center. One acre of gorgeous green park space separate the two residential buildings. With CalTrain just steps away and I-280 nearby, residents at Potrero 1010 have quick and easy access to all that the city has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: 500
rent: 75
limit: 3
fee: 0
restrictions: null

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Potrero 1010 have any available units?
Potrero 1010 has 29 units available starting at $2,415 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does Potrero 1010 have?
Some of Potrero 1010's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Potrero 1010 currently offering any rent specials?
Potrero 1010 is offering the following rent specials: Move in by 7/17 and save up to One Month's Rent! [Offer good thru Jul 31, 2020] (on select units)
Is Potrero 1010 pet-friendly?
Yes, Potrero 1010 is pet friendly.
Does Potrero 1010 offer parking?
Yes, Potrero 1010 offers parking.
Does Potrero 1010 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Potrero 1010 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Potrero 1010 have a pool?
No, Potrero 1010 does not have a pool.
Does Potrero 1010 have accessible units?
Yes, Potrero 1010 has accessible units.
Does Potrero 1010 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Potrero 1010 has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

