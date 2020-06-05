Potrero 1010

1 of 41
Studio
$2,415
Studio · 1 Bath · 454 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,611
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 544 sqft
$2,648
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 538 sqft
$2,674
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 542 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,703
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 999 sqft
$3,732
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 952 sqft
$3,785
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 999 sqft
This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.