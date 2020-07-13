All apartments in San Francisco
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:58 PM

SoMa Square

1 Saint Francis Pl · (510) 878-6280
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Move in by 7/17 and save up to One Month's Rent! [Offer good thru Jul 31, 2020] (on select units)
Rent Special
Move in by 7/17 and save up to One Month's Rent! [Offer good thru Jul 31, 2020]
Location

1 Saint Francis Pl, San Francisco, CA 94107
South Beach

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Studio

Unit 5402 · Avail. Aug 15

$2,443

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 533 sqft

Unit 2508 · Avail. Aug 5

$2,481

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 533 sqft

Unit 2808 · Avail. Aug 11

$2,562

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 533 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 3202 · Avail. Aug 11

$2,485

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 645 sqft

Unit 4705 · Avail. now

$2,538

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 645 sqft

Unit 6124 · Avail. Jul 28

$2,613

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 564 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2106 · Avail. now

$3,585

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1044 sqft

Unit 2606 · Avail. Jul 15

$3,639

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1044 sqft

Unit 3501 · Avail. Jul 28

$3,711

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1044 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from SoMa Square.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
concierge
courtyard
dog park
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
package receiving
on-site laundry
conference room
e-payments
internet access
key fob access
media room
online portal
smoke-free community
SoMa Square Apartments is located in the heart of San Francisco, between the SoMa district and Union Square. We are within walking distance of the Metreon Center, a Muni/BART station and are close to major highways, 101, I-280 and the Bay Bridge. Our apartments and townhomes feature patios or balconies with views of the San Francisco skyline as well as high-end finishes including granite counters, glass tile backsplashes, and stainless steel appliances. Residents have their choice of on-site restaurants, cafes as well as a heated pool and spa, fitness center, picnic area with grills and dog park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
limit: 3
rent: $75
restrictions: Prohibited breeds include American Pit Bull Terrier, American Bully, American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier or any dogs that are cross breeds of or are related to such breeds. Wild (not domesticated) animals and hybrids of wild animals, including wolf and coyote hybrids, are also prohibited as are Monkeys, Ferrets, Snakes, Rabbits, Pot belly pigs, and miniature Horses.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does SoMa Square have any available units?
SoMa Square has 28 units available starting at $2,443 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does SoMa Square have?
Some of SoMa Square's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is SoMa Square currently offering any rent specials?
SoMa Square is offering the following rent specials: Move in by 7/17 and save up to One Month's Rent! [Offer good thru Jul 31, 2020] (on select units)
Is SoMa Square pet-friendly?
Yes, SoMa Square is pet friendly.
Does SoMa Square offer parking?
Yes, SoMa Square offers parking.
Does SoMa Square have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, SoMa Square offers units with in unit laundry.
Does SoMa Square have a pool?
Yes, SoMa Square has a pool.
Does SoMa Square have accessible units?
No, SoMa Square does not have accessible units.
Does SoMa Square have units with dishwashers?
Yes, SoMa Square has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

