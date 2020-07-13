Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub fireplace garbage disposal oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse concierge courtyard dog park elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub package receiving on-site laundry conference room e-payments internet access key fob access media room online portal smoke-free community

SoMa Square Apartments is located in the heart of San Francisco, between the SoMa district and Union Square. We are within walking distance of the Metreon Center, a Muni/BART station and are close to major highways, 101, I-280 and the Bay Bridge. Our apartments and townhomes feature patios or balconies with views of the San Francisco skyline as well as high-end finishes including granite counters, glass tile backsplashes, and stainless steel appliances. Residents have their choice of on-site restaurants, cafes as well as a heated pool and spa, fitness center, picnic area with grills and dog park.