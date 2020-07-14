399 Fremont.

1 of 29
VERIFIED 13 HRS AGO
Studio
$2,925
Click to see floorplan
Studio · 1 Bath · 450 sqft
$2,975
Click to see floorplan
Studio · 1 Bath · 450 sqft
$3,160
Click to see floorplan
Studio · 1 Bath · 475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$4,071
Click to see floorplan
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 739 sqft
$4,237
Click to see floorplan
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 790 sqft
$4,326
Click to see floorplan
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,591
Click to see floorplan
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 980 sqft
$5,304
Click to see floorplan
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1092 sqft
$5,330
Click to see floorplan
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$14,506
Click to see floorplan
3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2220 sqft
$14,774
Click to see floorplan
3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2220 sqft
This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.