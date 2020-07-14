All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like
399 Fremont.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
399 Fremont
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:34 PM

399 Fremont

399 Fremont St · (415) 851-3994
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Lease by July 15th to get up to 2.5 months free! Now offering flexible move in dates up to 30 days, 30-day satisfaction guarantee, and $99 deposit to qualifying applicants.
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
South Beach
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

399 Fremont St, San Francisco, CA 94105
South Beach

Price and availability

VERIFIED 13 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 328 · Avail. now

$2,925

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 450 sqft

Unit 124 · Avail. now

$2,975

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 450 sqft

Unit 1205 · Avail. Aug 5

$3,160

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 475 sqft

See 36+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 1409 · Avail. now

$4,071

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 739 sqft

Unit 1310 · Avail. now

$4,237

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 790 sqft

Unit 609 · Avail. Aug 27

$4,326

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 739 sqft

See 21+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 303 · Avail. now

$4,591

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 980 sqft

Unit 628 · Avail. now

$5,304

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1092 sqft

Unit 803 · Avail. now

$5,330

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 980 sqft

See 45+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit PH1 · Avail. now

$14,506

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2220 sqft

Unit PH5 · Avail. now

$14,774

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2220 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 399 Fremont.

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
furnished
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
elevator
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
yoga
dogs allowed
cats allowed
pet friendly
Embrace the best of San Francisco from the comfort of your luxury apartment at 399 Fremont. Take advantage of convenient on-site amenities including a world-class fitness center with yoga and spin studios, lap pool with cabana lounge, catering kitchen with private wine storage, and onsite parking. Now offering furnished and unfurnished apartments, these San Francisco apartments feature quartz countertops, stainless steel Bosch appliances, walnut flooring, and walk-in closets. This 42-story tower is above it all, only steps from the hip eateries, galleries, premier shopping, and prime work centers of San Francisco. Come see these upscale Rincon Hill apartments for yourself. We are currently offering self-guided tours and virtual appointments. These units are rental units subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

Nitty Gritty

Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: 500.00
rent: 85.00
limit: 2
fee: 0.00
restrictions: Acceptable animals include domestic cats and dogs. Dogs that are purebreds or mixes of the following breeds are prohibited: Akita, Alaskan Malamute, Chow-Chow, Doberman, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Pit Bull (American Staffordshire Terrier, American Pit Bull Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier), Rottweiler, Saint Bernard, Shar Pei, and Siberian Husky. All other animals including exotic pets are prohibited. All animals must be authorized by management. Please see leasing center for details.
Parking Details: Garage lot, assigned: $415/month. Fee is monthly.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 399 Fremont have any available units?
399 Fremont has 113 units available starting at $2,925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 399 Fremont have?
Some of 399 Fremont's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 399 Fremont currently offering any rent specials?
399 Fremont is offering the following rent specials: Lease by July 15th to get up to 2.5 months free! Now offering flexible move in dates up to 30 days, 30-day satisfaction guarantee, and $99 deposit to qualifying applicants.
Is 399 Fremont pet-friendly?
Yes, 399 Fremont is pet friendly.
Does 399 Fremont offer parking?
Yes, 399 Fremont offers parking.
Does 399 Fremont have units with washers and dryers?
No, 399 Fremont does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 399 Fremont have a pool?
Yes, 399 Fremont has a pool.
Does 399 Fremont have accessible units?
No, 399 Fremont does not have accessible units.
Does 399 Fremont have units with dishwashers?
No, 399 Fremont does not have units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

Similar Listings

Parkmerced
3711 19th Ave
San Francisco, CA 94132
The Sonoma Suites - Furnished Short-Term Rental
2911 16th St
San Francisco, CA 94110
60/62 Grenard Terrace/1345 Lombard
60 Grenard Terrace
San Francisco, CA 94109
Bayside Village
3 Bayside Village Pl
San Francisco, CA 94107
Venue
1155 4th St
San Francisco, CA 94158
828 Jones
828 Jones St
San Francisco, CA 94109
795 PINE
795 Pine St
San Francisco, CA 94108
320 14TH STREET Apartments
320 14th Street
San Francisco, CA 94103

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 BedroomsSan Francisco Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Francisco Pet Friendly PlacesSan Francisco Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketNob HillMission DistrictTenderloinRussian HillLower Nob HillSouth BeachPacific Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of LawUniversity of California-San FranciscoCity College of San FranciscoGolden Gate University-San Francisco