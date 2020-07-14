Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse concierge elevator gym parking pool hot tub yoga dogs allowed cats allowed pet friendly

Embrace the best of San Francisco from the comfort of your luxury apartment at 399 Fremont. Take advantage of convenient on-site amenities including a world-class fitness center with yoga and spin studios, lap pool with cabana lounge, catering kitchen with private wine storage, and onsite parking. Now offering furnished and unfurnished apartments, these San Francisco apartments feature quartz countertops, stainless steel Bosch appliances, walnut flooring, and walk-in closets. This 42-story tower is above it all, only steps from the hip eateries, galleries, premier shopping, and prime work centers of San Francisco. Come see these upscale Rincon Hill apartments for yourself. We are currently offering self-guided tours and virtual appointments. These units are rental units subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.