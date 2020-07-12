/
mint hill
172 Apartments for rent in Mint Hill, San Francisco, CA
2 Units Available
50 LAGUNA
50 Laguna St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,395
361 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A modern community tucked into a building from 1928. Updates include hardwood floors, large windows with great views and updated appliances. On-site garages and laundry provided. Easy access to Highway 101.
18 Units Available
Venn
1844 Market St, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,365
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,710
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$6,375
1327 sqft
Modern apartments near the 101. Artistic design and walk-in closets. Hardwood floors, private laundry and air conditioning. Community has fire pit and clubhouse. Off-street parking.
2 Units Available
16 LAGUNA
16 Laguna St, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,945
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,195
721 sqft
Just off Highway 101 in a tree-lined area. Beautiful community with on-site laundry, garages and elevator service. Pet-friendly. Apartments offer hardwood floors, bay windows and updated appliances. Within walking distance of area shops.
1 Unit Available
78 BUCHANAN
78 Buchanan St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$5,095
890 sqft
Downtown location right off Mission Street. In-unit laundry, hardwood floors, and walk-in closets. Dogs and cats allowed. Within walking distance of two grocery stores. An abundance of nearby restaurants.
1 Unit Available
124 Laguna St.
124 Laguna St, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1100 sqft
PLEASE NOTE: This unit is COMING SOON. First available showing is after July 1.
1 Unit Available
162 Hermann Street
162 Hermann Street, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,100
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 162 Hermann Street in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
232 Waller Street
232 Waller Street, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,300
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 232 Waller Street in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
2 Guerrero Street
2 Guerrero Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,095
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2 Guerrero Street in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!
86 Units Available
L Seven
1222 Harrison St., San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,395
462 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,900
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,770
1140 sqft
Contemporary apartments with plush carpet and in-unit laundry. The pet-friendly complex has a dog park. Located within walking distance of several bars, restaurants and coffee shops.
39 Units Available
Avalon Hayes Valley
325 Octavia St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,665
477 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,290
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,505
1028 sqft
Close to the Van Ness Metro Station in the fashionable Hayes Valley district, this luxury apartment complex features 24-hour maintenance, elevator access, clubhouse and parking. Rooms include walk-in closets, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry.
42 Units Available
AVA 55 Ninth
55 9th St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,920
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,430
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,710
978 sqft
Huge picture windows and city views. Stainless steel countertops, hardwood floors and modern accents. In-home laundry. Bike storage and media room on site. Brand new construction. Near the 101.
98 Units Available
150 Van Ness
150 Van Ness Avenue, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$3,123
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,119
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,852
941 sqft
Residents of this luxury community enjoy two rooftop decks, a swimming pool and concierge service. Apartments feature balconies, floor-to-ceiling windows and in-unit laundry. Property is near the Herbst Theatre, San Francisco Symphony and much more.
25 Units Available
Vara
1600 15th St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,355
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,657
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,896
1030 sqft
This beautiful community is a short drive from Franklin Square and the Soma StrEat Food Park. Inside, residents enjoy in-unit laundry, quartz countertops and hardwood flooring. Shared amenities include a fitness center, clubhouse and courtyard.
10 Units Available
The Duboce Apartments
2198 Market St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$3,337
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,245
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,524
928 sqft
Convenient to the Mission District. Boutique-style apartments with plank floors, Caesarstone counters, dual-tone cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Property offers an expansive roof deck with heated spa. On-site retail and Zipcar for residents' convenience.
14 Units Available
Olume
1401 Mission St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,335
403 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,625
596 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,062
908 sqft
Enjoy spectacular views of the city from this community's fitness center. There's also an onsite pet park and EV charging station. Apartments feature sliding bedroom doors and quartz countertops. The San Francisco Symphony is nearby.
36 Units Available
33 8th at Trinity Place
33 8th Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,134
382 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,704
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,223
665 sqft
Your dream San Francisco apartment awaits you. Rising in SoMa with stunning views of San Francisco, our newest phase of Trinity Place is our most spectacular achievement yet.
1 Unit Available
106 SANCHEZ
106 Sanchez St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,595
528 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Easy MUNI and bike commute. Near Duboce Park. Recently renovated community features hardwood floors and updated appliances. On-site parking in a garage available. Green community. Modern living in an urban setting.
22 Units Available
1190 Mission at Trinity Place
1190 Mission St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,219
461 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,599
536 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,133
657 sqft
Your dream San Francisco apartment for rent awaits you. Rising with stunning views of nearby downtown San Francisco, South of Market, 1190 Mission at Trinity Place is as spectacular as its sister property next door.
64 Units Available
100 Van Ness
100 Van Ness Ave, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,764
451 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,171
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,443
1051 sqft
100 Van Ness combines elevation with elegance offering high rise living with sweeping views! Our amenity filled Rooftop Terrace elevates 374 feet above ground creating panoramic views of the Golden Gate Bridge, Bay Bridge, Twin Peaks, and everything
122 Units Available
NEMA
8 10th St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,865
594 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,795
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,940
1348 sqft
Prime location close to trendy restaurants and shops. Two spacious lobbies, landscaped terraces, and a huge fitness center. Units have keyless entry doors, modern kitchens, and programmable thermostats.
8 Units Available
Glasdore Lofts
30 Dore St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$3,095
380 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,426
422 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,496
888 sqft
Ultra modern apartments in very walkable neighborhood. Two-story lofts available. Stainless steel appliances and patio/balcony. Community features garage parking and private gym. Heart of the city with easy access to I-80.
11 Units Available
The Civic
101 Polk St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$3,098
441 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,110
577 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,613
859 sqft
The Civic Center is home to many of San Francisco's largest and most impressive cultural institutions, from the golden-domed City Hall to the Asian Art Museum, Supreme Court, Opera House, and more.
32 Units Available
The Rise Hayes Valley
1699 Market Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$3,315
484 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,685
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,724
973 sqft
The Rise Hayes Valley is at the epicenter of the Mission, Upper Market and Hayes Valley neighborhoods in San Francisco. Sitting at the corner of Market St. and Valencia St.
1 Unit Available
318 Turk Street
318 Turk Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$1,895
1 Bedroom
Ask
The Tenderloin is San Franciscos buzziest neighborhood. Dive into this eclectic mash-up of lifelong residents, passionate game changers and adventurous early adopters.
