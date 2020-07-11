Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel air conditioning hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible clubhouse courtyard elevator 24hr gym parking garage package receiving pool on-site laundry bbq/grill bike storage conference room dog park fire pit internet access lobby online portal playground

Nestled within the rich cultural backdrop of San Francisco's Bay Area, in the heart of Mission Bay, Azure Apartments cater to those who seek an active lifestyle within the allure of the city. The property is surrounded by parkland on two sides and has breathtaking views of the bay and the city's skyline. Enjoy our courtyards with quiet tranquil areas to escape and relax, interior resident lounge areas to entertain friends and family or stay fit in our state-of-the-art fitness center. Choose from 1-, 2- and 2 bedroom with den apartment homes. Our homes feature modern kitchens with granite counters, glass tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, in-home washer/dryer and private balconies.