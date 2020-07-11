All apartments in San Francisco
Azure

690 Long Bridge Street · (628) 600-1754
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

690 Long Bridge Street, San Francisco, CA 94158
Mission Bay

Price and availability

VERIFIED 30 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0306 · Avail. Jul 17

$3,073

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 714 sqft

Unit 0206 · Avail. Aug 10

$3,095

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 699 sqft

Unit 0419 · Avail. Aug 21

$3,145

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

See 15+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0437 · Avail. Jul 15

$4,025

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1044 sqft

Unit 0425 · Avail. Jul 19

$4,175

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1047 sqft

Unit 0323 · Avail. Aug 4

$4,288

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1125 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Azure.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
air conditioning
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
24hr gym
parking
garage
package receiving
pool
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
bike storage
conference room
dog park
fire pit
internet access
lobby
online portal
playground
Nestled within the rich cultural backdrop of San Francisco's Bay Area, in the heart of Mission Bay, Azure Apartments cater to those who seek an active lifestyle within the allure of the city. The property is surrounded by parkland on two sides and has breathtaking views of the bay and the city's skyline. Enjoy our courtyards with quiet tranquil areas to escape and relax, interior resident lounge areas to entertain friends and family or stay fit in our state-of-the-art fitness center. Choose from 1-, 2- and 2 bedroom with den apartment homes. Our homes feature modern kitchens with granite counters, glass tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, in-home washer/dryer and private balconies.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: 500
rent: 75
limit: 3
fee: 0
restrictions: null

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Azure have any available units?
Azure has 25 units available starting at $3,073 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does Azure have?
Some of Azure's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Azure currently offering any rent specials?
Azure is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Azure pet-friendly?
Yes, Azure is pet friendly.
Does Azure offer parking?
Yes, Azure offers parking.
Does Azure have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Azure offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Azure have a pool?
Yes, Azure has a pool.
Does Azure have accessible units?
Yes, Azure has accessible units.
Does Azure have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Azure has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

