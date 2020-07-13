Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities 24hr gym bbq/grill dogs allowed cats allowed elevator garage parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance bike storage clubhouse courtyard fire pit internet access package receiving

Avalon Hayes Valley offers studio, 1, and 2 bedroom apartments and townhomes. Convenient to the BART, MUNI, and the 101/I-80 freeway ramp, these San Francisco apartments feature gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, spacious walk-in closets, and in-unit washer and dryer. Community amenities include a fitness center and beautifully landscaped rooftop terraces with outdoor seating and BBQs. Avalon Hayes Valley is located in the heart of the San Francisco; convenient to downtown, Civic Center, the Mission, SOMA and the Castro.