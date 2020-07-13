All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like Avalon Hayes Valley.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
Avalon Hayes Valley
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:08 PM

Avalon Hayes Valley

325 Octavia St · (424) 352-7670
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
Hayes Valley
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

325 Octavia St, San Francisco, CA 94102
Hayes Valley

Price and availability

VERIFIED 10 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 00W-343 · Avail. Jul 14

$2,665

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 454 sqft

Unit 00E-121 · Avail. Jul 14

$2,950

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 497 sqft

Unit 00W-274 · Avail. Jul 25

$2,970

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 407 sqft

See 12+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 00E-217 · Avail. Jul 14

$3,290

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 646 sqft

Unit 00E-316 · Avail. Jul 25

$3,645

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 562 sqft

Unit 00W-167 · Avail. Jul 14

$3,675

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 629 sqft

See 10+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 00E-108 · Avail. Aug 7

$4,505

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 770 sqft

Unit 00W-349 · Avail. Jul 20

$4,520

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 857 sqft

Unit 00W-348 · Avail. Aug 10

$4,520

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 857 sqft

See 8+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Avalon Hayes Valley.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
24hr gym
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
cats allowed
elevator
garage
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bike storage
clubhouse
courtyard
fire pit
internet access
package receiving
Avalon Hayes Valley offers studio, 1, and 2 bedroom apartments and townhomes. Convenient to the BART, MUNI, and the 101/I-80 freeway ramp, these San Francisco apartments feature gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, spacious walk-in closets, and in-unit washer and dryer. Community amenities include a fitness center and beautifully landscaped rooftop terraces with outdoor seating and BBQs. Avalon Hayes Valley is located in the heart of the San Francisco; convenient to downtown, Civic Center, the Mission, SOMA and the Castro.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 4, 6, 8-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $30 per applicant
Deposit: $750
Additional:
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $500 Flat Fee
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $65/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Parking Garage: $450/month Assigned parking; Unreserved Parking: $425/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Avalon Hayes Valley have any available units?
Avalon Hayes Valley has 39 units available starting at $2,665 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does Avalon Hayes Valley have?
Some of Avalon Hayes Valley's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Avalon Hayes Valley currently offering any rent specials?
Avalon Hayes Valley is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Avalon Hayes Valley pet-friendly?
Yes, Avalon Hayes Valley is pet friendly.
Does Avalon Hayes Valley offer parking?
Yes, Avalon Hayes Valley offers parking.
Does Avalon Hayes Valley have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Avalon Hayes Valley offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Avalon Hayes Valley have a pool?
No, Avalon Hayes Valley does not have a pool.
Does Avalon Hayes Valley have accessible units?
No, Avalon Hayes Valley does not have accessible units.
Does Avalon Hayes Valley have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Avalon Hayes Valley has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

Have a question for Avalon Hayes Valley?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1020 POST Apartments
1020 Post St
San Francisco, CA 94109
The Mission
2072 Mission Street
San Francisco, CA 94110
Potrero 1010
1010 16th St
San Francisco, CA 94107
2097-2099 Market Street / 211 Church Street
2097 Market Street
San Francisco, CA 94114
Modera Rincon Hill
390 1st Street
San Francisco, CA 94105
11 Dolores
11 Dolores St
San Francisco, CA 94103
735 TAYLOR
735 Taylor St
San Francisco, CA 94108
434 Leavenworth St
434 Leavenworth St
San Francisco, CA 94102

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketNob HillMission District
TenderloinRussian HillLower Nob Hill
South BeachPacific Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San FranciscoCity College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity