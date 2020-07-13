Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator garbage disposal oven range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible clubhouse courtyard elevator gym parking garage package receiving bbq/grill bike storage dog grooming area dog park fire pit game room lobby new construction

855 Brannan Apartments is a stunning addition to the SoMa neighborhood in San Francisco. These brand new apartment homes feature modern finishes and stunning designs. Socialize with friends out on the rooftop deck while admiring the views of San Francisco's iconic skyline. A vibrant energy flows throughout the entire community as residents and visitors explore the bustling market mews and lush redwood grove. 855 Brannan Apartments represents the ultimate modern living experience in San Francisco.