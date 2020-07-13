All apartments in San Francisco
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:51 PM

855 Brannan Apartments

Open Now until 6pm
855 Brannan St · (415) 873-8081
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Save up to 6 weeks of Free Rent! [Offer good thru Jul 31, 2020] (on select units)
logo
Rent Special
Save up to One Month's rent! [Offer good thru Jul 31, 2020] (on select units)
Location

855 Brannan St, San Francisco, CA 94103
Mission Bay

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Studio

Unit F19 · Avail. now

$2,525

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 668 sqft

Unit 422 · Avail. now

$2,575

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 509 sqft

Unit 522 · Avail. Jul 31

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 509 sqft

See 13+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 519 · Avail. Aug 13

$2,995

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 733 sqft

Unit 213 · Avail. Aug 4

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 733 sqft

Unit 503 · Avail. Aug 17

$3,095

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 708 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 350 · Avail. Sep 1

$4,170

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1025 sqft

Unit 300 · Avail. now

$4,180

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1019 sqft

Unit 200 · Avail. Jul 14

$4,180

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1019 sqft

See 11+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 102 · Avail. now

$5,530

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1288 sqft

Unit 374 · Avail. now

$5,930

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1435 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 855 Brannan Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
garbage disposal
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
gym
parking
garage
package receiving
bbq/grill
bike storage
dog grooming area
dog park
fire pit
game room
lobby
new construction
855 Brannan Apartments is a stunning addition to the SoMa neighborhood in San Francisco. These brand new apartment homes feature modern finishes and stunning designs. Socialize with friends out on the rooftop deck while admiring the views of San Francisco's iconic skyline. A vibrant energy flows throughout the entire community as residents and visitors explore the bustling market mews and lush redwood grove. 855 Brannan Apartments represents the ultimate modern living experience in San Francisco.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
limit: 2
rent: $75

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 855 Brannan Apartments have any available units?
855 Brannan Apartments has 37 units available starting at $2,525 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 855 Brannan Apartments have?
Some of 855 Brannan Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 855 Brannan Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
855 Brannan Apartments is offering the following rent specials: Save up to 6 weeks of Free Rent! [Offer good thru Jul 31, 2020] (on select units)
Is 855 Brannan Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, 855 Brannan Apartments is pet friendly.
Does 855 Brannan Apartments offer parking?
Yes, 855 Brannan Apartments offers parking.
Does 855 Brannan Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 855 Brannan Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 855 Brannan Apartments have a pool?
No, 855 Brannan Apartments does not have a pool.
Does 855 Brannan Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, 855 Brannan Apartments has accessible units.
Does 855 Brannan Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 855 Brannan Apartments has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

