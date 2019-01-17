All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 9531 Questa Pointe.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
9531 Questa Pointe
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:14 AM

9531 Questa Pointe

9531 Questa Pointe · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Mira Mesa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9531 Questa Pointe, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
pool
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
Fully Furnished Luxurious Townhouse ! - Property Id: 110770

Fully Furnished Luxurious Townhouse (Rancho Peasquitos),

Spacious two story fully furnished luxurious home. New carpet! Vaulted ceilings and fireplace, lots of light! Outdoor patio with BBQ gas grill. 2 car garage. Cable/TV/DVD, washer/dryer, A/C, Secure Wifi and the kitchen is equipped with dishwasher, blender, coffee maker.
COMMUNITY FEATURES
- Pool
- Jacuzzi
- Tennis court
No smokers pls.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/110770
Property Id 110770

(RLNE4806143)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9531 Questa Pointe have any available units?
9531 Questa Pointe doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 9531 Questa Pointe have?
Some of 9531 Questa Pointe's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9531 Questa Pointe currently offering any rent specials?
9531 Questa Pointe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9531 Questa Pointe pet-friendly?
Yes, 9531 Questa Pointe is pet friendly.
Does 9531 Questa Pointe offer parking?
Yes, 9531 Questa Pointe offers parking.
Does 9531 Questa Pointe have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9531 Questa Pointe offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9531 Questa Pointe have a pool?
Yes, 9531 Questa Pointe has a pool.
Does 9531 Questa Pointe have accessible units?
No, 9531 Questa Pointe does not have accessible units.
Does 9531 Questa Pointe have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9531 Questa Pointe has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

IDEA1
899 Park Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
Signature Point
13006 Signature Pt
San Diego, CA 92130
Cityview SD
840 17th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Mesa Village
11355 Zapata Ave
San Diego, CA 92126
Village Glen Apartments
3454 Ruffin Road
San Diego, CA 92123
Ascent at Campus of Life
10785 Pomerado Road
San Diego, CA 92131
Shift Apartments
1501 Island Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
SOFI Highlands
11600 Compass Point Dr N
San Diego, CA 92126

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University