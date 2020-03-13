Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
9530 Compass Point
Last updated July 2 2019 at 10:00 AM
1 of 25
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9530 Compass Point
9530 Compass Point Dr S
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Mira Mesa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
9530 Compass Point Dr S, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9530 Compass Point have any available units?
9530 Compass Point doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 9530 Compass Point have?
Some of 9530 Compass Point's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9530 Compass Point currently offering any rent specials?
9530 Compass Point is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9530 Compass Point pet-friendly?
No, 9530 Compass Point is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 9530 Compass Point offer parking?
No, 9530 Compass Point does not offer parking.
Does 9530 Compass Point have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9530 Compass Point offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9530 Compass Point have a pool?
No, 9530 Compass Point does not have a pool.
Does 9530 Compass Point have accessible units?
No, 9530 Compass Point does not have accessible units.
Does 9530 Compass Point have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9530 Compass Point has units with dishwashers.
