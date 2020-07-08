All apartments in San Diego
8997 Gainsborough Ave.
Last updated May 12 2020 at 10:23 AM

8997 Gainsborough Ave.

8997 Gainsborough Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8997 Gainsborough Avenue, San Diego, CA 92129
Rancho Penasquitos

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
8997 Gainsborough Ave. Available 07/01/20 4 Bedroom House in Rancho Penasquitos - - Private Fenced Backyard
- Gardener Included
- Corner Lot
- Poway Unified School District

- PARKING: 3-Car garage
- UTILITIES: Trash Paid

Application Fee: Non-Refundable - $35/applicant (One application required per tenant over the age of 18)

Feel free to contact our office for more information or to schedule a viewing:
Logan Family Properties
(858) 695-0123

*Please drive by the property first before calling for a showing to make sure you like the area and the property suits your needs.*

**Due to the amazing amount of SPAM on Craigslist and from other sites, we request that all responses include a contact phone number. Thanks!**

For a list of our available rentals, please check out our website!
LoganFamilyProperties.com/available-rentals.html

Broker: Shaun P. Uebelhor / Licence #: 01204779

(RLNE1877310)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8997 Gainsborough Ave. have any available units?
8997 Gainsborough Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 8997 Gainsborough Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
8997 Gainsborough Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8997 Gainsborough Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 8997 Gainsborough Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 8997 Gainsborough Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 8997 Gainsborough Ave. offers parking.
Does 8997 Gainsborough Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8997 Gainsborough Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8997 Gainsborough Ave. have a pool?
No, 8997 Gainsborough Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 8997 Gainsborough Ave. have accessible units?
No, 8997 Gainsborough Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 8997 Gainsborough Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8997 Gainsborough Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8997 Gainsborough Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 8997 Gainsborough Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.

