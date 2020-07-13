Park Genesee.

Lease Length: 12-13 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Gas, Hot Water
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $500 on approval credit
Move-in Fees: $200 Holding deposit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $500
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $50
restrictions: Breed and weight/Call for details
Parking Details: Surface lot, assigned: $50/month. Please contact our office for parking details.