Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets bathtub carpet oven Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly community garden courtyard smoke-free community

Nestled in the lush, wooded hillside of Clairemont Mesa you will find Park Genesee. We feature lovely one bedroom apartment homes complete with Gas and Electricity included! This Apartment Home comes equipped with Ceiling Fans in Bedroom and Dining Area. Kitchen has Gas Stove, Refrigerator, Built-in Microwave, Disposal and Breakfast Bar. Bedroom has a Walk In Closet and there is ample storage throughout the apartment also. Our serene park-like community is pet friendly, we allow small dogs under 25lbs at maturity and indoor cats. Please call for more information about our Pet Policy and Fees. Community also includes a host of features, including a sundeck, a barbecue area, and a recreation room with fitness equipment. Park Genesee is perfectly situated close to public transportation and all major freeways and is also within walking distance to a variety of shopping, entertainment, and dining spots. We look forward to you calling Park Genesee your home.