Park Genesee
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:52 PM

Park Genesee

Open Now until 6pm
5550 Genesee Ct E · (619) 202-8463
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5550 Genesee Ct E, San Diego, CA 92111
Clairemont Mesa East

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 271 · Avail. Jul 25

$1,525

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Unit 180 · Avail. now

$1,557

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Unit 230 · Avail. now

$1,592

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

See 9+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Park Genesee.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
bathtub
carpet
oven
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
community garden
courtyard
smoke-free community
Nestled in the lush, wooded hillside of Clairemont Mesa you will find Park Genesee. We feature lovely one bedroom apartment homes complete with Gas and Electricity included! This Apartment Home comes equipped with Ceiling Fans in Bedroom and Dining Area. Kitchen has Gas Stove, Refrigerator, Built-in Microwave, Disposal and Breakfast Bar. Bedroom has a Walk In Closet and there is ample storage throughout the apartment also. Our serene park-like community is pet friendly, we allow small dogs under 25lbs at maturity and indoor cats. Please call for more information about our Pet Policy and Fees. Community also includes a host of features, including a sundeck, a barbecue area, and a recreation room with fitness equipment. Park Genesee is perfectly situated close to public transportation and all major freeways and is also within walking distance to a variety of shopping, entertainment, and dining spots. We look forward to you calling Park Genesee your home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-13 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Gas, Hot Water
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $500 on approval credit
Move-in Fees: $200 Holding deposit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $500
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $50
restrictions: Breed and weight/Call for details
Parking Details: Surface lot, assigned: $50/month. Please contact our office for parking details.
Storage Details: N/A

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Park Genesee have any available units?
Park Genesee has 12 units available starting at $1,525 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does Park Genesee have?
Some of Park Genesee's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Park Genesee currently offering any rent specials?
Park Genesee is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Park Genesee pet-friendly?
Yes, Park Genesee is pet friendly.
Does Park Genesee offer parking?
Yes, Park Genesee offers parking.
Does Park Genesee have units with washers and dryers?
No, Park Genesee does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Park Genesee have a pool?
No, Park Genesee does not have a pool.
Does Park Genesee have accessible units?
No, Park Genesee does not have accessible units.
Does Park Genesee have units with dishwashers?
No, Park Genesee does not have units with dishwashers.

