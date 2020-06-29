All apartments in San Diego
Location

8665 Macawa Avenue, San Diego, CA 92123
Serra Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
garage
8665 Macawa Ave. Available 02/01/19 Serra Mesa Home - Large Yard - Wood Floors - - Refinished Wood Floors
- Central Heating
- Large Yard
- New Paint
- One Car Garage
- Washer Dryer in Garage
- Dual Pane Windows
- Trash Paid

Application Fee: Non-Refundable - $35/applicant (One application required per tenant over the age of 18)

Feel free to contact our office for more information or to schedule a viewing:
Logan Family Properties
(858) 695-0123

*Please drive by the property first before calling for a showing to make sure you like the area and the property suits your needs.*

**Due to the amazing amount of SPAM on Craigslist and from other sites, we request that all responses include a contact phone number. Thanks!**

For a list of our available rentals, please check out our website!
LoganFamilyProperties.com/available-rentals.html

Broker: Shaun P. Uebelhor / Licence #: 01204779

(RLNE2368800)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8665 Macawa Ave. have any available units?
8665 Macawa Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 8665 Macawa Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
8665 Macawa Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8665 Macawa Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 8665 Macawa Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 8665 Macawa Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 8665 Macawa Ave. offers parking.
Does 8665 Macawa Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8665 Macawa Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8665 Macawa Ave. have a pool?
No, 8665 Macawa Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 8665 Macawa Ave. have accessible units?
No, 8665 Macawa Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 8665 Macawa Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8665 Macawa Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8665 Macawa Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 8665 Macawa Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.

