Scripps Terrace Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan extra storage microwave patio / balcony walk in closets dishwasher bathtub carpet garbage disposal granite counters oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly 24hr laundry accepts section 8 bike storage cc payments courtyard e-payments green community guest parking online portal sauna smoke-free community

Elan Scripps Terrace Apartment Homes for rent in Scripps Ranch, CA offers both privacy and luxury. Built with the quality of a condominium, these beautiful apartments in Scripps Ranch are well-appointed to suit your sense of style. Discover why this upscale community is one of the most desirable in the area. Schedule your personal tour today of our extraordinary apartments in Scripps Ranch.The community offers one and two bedroom floorplans with balconies/patios, additional storage space, central A/C and heat, ceiling fan, walk-in closet, fully equipped kitchen with microwave, and spacious kitchen pantry. The community also boasts a sparkling swimming pool and relaxing spa, BBQ area, picnic tables, on-site leasing office and laundry facility, covered carport, and friendly on-site Staff with full-time emergency Maintenance to meet all your maintenance needs. Elan Scripps Terrace welcomes cats and dogs; please see our pet policy as some restrictions may apply.Elan Scripps Terrace is located just off Interstate 15 in the beautiful Scripps Ranch community. Scripps Ranch boasts an excellent school system with four award winning elementary schools, one middle school and one high school. The school system, with its strong parental involvement is a primary reason many families choose to live in Scripps Ranch. The property is walking-distance from Trader Joe's and numerous eateries. Across Interstate 15, just one quarter mile is the community of Mira Mesa, one of San Diego County's retail hubs with over 2.18 million SF of retail, including Albertson's, CVS, Old Navy, Edwards Cinema, and Best Buy.Lake Miramar is a very popular recreational amenity and is located less than one mile from Elan Scripps Terrace. There is a 4.92 mile paved trail that circles the lake for bicycling, jogging, walking, etc. Fishing and boating are permitted with restrictions. There are barbecue areas and picnic areas around the lake as well. With exceptional features and amenities, our community invites our residents to relax and socialize. Become a part of the Elan Scripps Terrace community, where our quality will meet your every expectation.