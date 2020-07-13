All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like Scripps Terrace Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
Scripps Terrace Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:11 PM

Scripps Terrace Apartments

10952 Scripps Ranch Blvd · (858) 943-0852
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Scripps Ranch
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10952 Scripps Ranch Blvd, San Diego, CA 92131
Scripps Ranch

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 10958-2D · Avail. Aug 6

$1,835

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 10940-1D · Avail. now

$1,960

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 980 sqft

Unit 10958-2F · Avail. now

$1,960

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 980 sqft

Unit 10940-2G · Avail. now

$1,960

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 980 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Scripps Terrace Apartments.

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
pet friendly
24hr laundry
accepts section 8
bike storage
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
green community
guest parking
online portal
sauna
smoke-free community
Elan Scripps Terrace Apartment Homes for rent in Scripps Ranch, CA offers both privacy and luxury. Built with the quality of a condominium, these beautiful apartments in Scripps Ranch are well-appointed to suit your sense of style. Discover why this upscale community is one of the most desirable in the area. Schedule your personal tour today of our extraordinary apartments in Scripps Ranch.The community offers one and two bedroom floorplans with balconies/patios, additional storage space, central A/C and heat, ceiling fan, walk-in closet, fully equipped kitchen with microwave, and spacious kitchen pantry. The community also boasts a sparkling swimming pool and relaxing spa, BBQ area, picnic tables, on-site leasing office and laundry facility, covered carport, and friendly on-site Staff with full-time emergency Maintenance to meet all your maintenance needs. Elan Scripps Terrace welcomes cats and dogs; please see our pet policy as some restrictions may apply.Elan Scripps Terrace is located just off Interstate 15 in the beautiful Scripps Ranch community. Scripps Ranch boasts an excellent school system with four award winning elementary schools, one middle school and one high school. The school system, with its strong parental involvement is a primary reason many families choose to live in Scripps Ranch. The property is walking-distance from Trader Joe's and numerous eateries. Across Interstate 15, just one quarter mile is the community of Mira Mesa, one of San Diego County's retail hubs with over 2.18 million SF of retail, including Albertson's, CVS, Old Navy, Edwards Cinema, and Best Buy.Lake Miramar is a very popular recreational amenity and is located less than one mile from Elan Scripps Terrace. There is a 4.92 mile paved trail that circles the lake for bicycling, jogging, walking, etc. Fishing and boating are permitted with restrictions. There are barbecue areas and picnic areas around the lake as well. With exceptional features and amenities, our community invites our residents to relax and socialize. Become a part of the Elan Scripps Terrace community, where our quality will meet your every expectation.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $500 or $1000 - based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee:
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions:
Dogs
deposit: $500 per dog
rent: $50/month per dog
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds: Weight limit: 50 lbs
Cats
deposit: $300 per cat
rent: $35/month per cat
Parking Details: Assigned Surface Lot: Included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Scripps Terrace Apartments have any available units?
Scripps Terrace Apartments has 4 units available starting at $1,835 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does Scripps Terrace Apartments have?
Some of Scripps Terrace Apartments's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Scripps Terrace Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Scripps Terrace Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Scripps Terrace Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Scripps Terrace Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Scripps Terrace Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Scripps Terrace Apartments offers parking.
Does Scripps Terrace Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Scripps Terrace Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Scripps Terrace Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Scripps Terrace Apartments has a pool.
Does Scripps Terrace Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Scripps Terrace Apartments has accessible units.
Does Scripps Terrace Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Scripps Terrace Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Scripps Terrace Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

K1
330 13th Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Fashion Terrace Apartments
6888 Friars Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
Sofi Canyon Hills
9870 Mercy Rd
San Diego, CA 92129
AVA Pacific Beach
3883 Ingraham St
San Diego, CA 92109
The Overlook at Bernardo Heights
15909 Avenida Venusto
San Diego, CA 92128
Esprit Villas
9830 Reagan Rd
San Diego, CA 92126
Elan Loma Highlands
2185 Chatsworth Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92106
Elán The Park
4929 Del Monte Avenue
San Diego, CA 92107

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Dog Friendly Apartments
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity