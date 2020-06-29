All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 7064 Amherst St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
7064 Amherst St
Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:08 PM

7064 Amherst St

7064 Amherst Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Rolando
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7064 Amherst Street, San Diego, CA 92115
Rolando

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful, Spacious Remodeled 2 Br College Area Penthouse Apartment. No one above or Below - Unit is above Garages upstairs w/Private View Balcony/Patio Deck & Private yard -Central Heat & AC. Quality Laminate Flooring, Gorgeous Kitchen: Stainless Steel Appliances, Newer Cabinets & Granite Counter Tops. Remodeled Bathroom w/Granite Counters and Laminate Flooring. Comes w/1 Car Garage w/Alley Access. Great neighborhood near all SD attractions. Minutes to Freeways, Transportation & Trolley.CLOSE to SDSU !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7064 Amherst St have any available units?
7064 Amherst St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7064 Amherst St have?
Some of 7064 Amherst St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7064 Amherst St currently offering any rent specials?
7064 Amherst St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7064 Amherst St pet-friendly?
No, 7064 Amherst St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 7064 Amherst St offer parking?
Yes, 7064 Amherst St offers parking.
Does 7064 Amherst St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7064 Amherst St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7064 Amherst St have a pool?
No, 7064 Amherst St does not have a pool.
Does 7064 Amherst St have accessible units?
No, 7064 Amherst St does not have accessible units.
Does 7064 Amherst St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7064 Amherst St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Should I Live with a Roommate?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mission Trails
6975 Golfcrest Dr
San Diego, CA 92119
IDEA1
899 Park Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
Vantage Pointe
1281 9th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Sofi Canyon Hills
9870 Mercy Rd
San Diego, CA 92129
The Merian
601 11th Avenue
San Diego, CA 92101
AVA Pacific Beach
3883 Ingraham St
San Diego, CA 92109
Mesa Village
11355 Zapata Ave
San Diego, CA 92126
The Promenade Rio Vista
2185 Station Village Way
San Diego, CA 92108

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University