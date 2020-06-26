Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 7045 LEICESTER STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
7045 LEICESTER STREET
Last updated June 28 2019 at 2:49 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7045 LEICESTER STREET
7045 Leicester Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Allied Gardens
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
7045 Leicester Street, San Diego, CA 92120
Allied Gardens
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7045 LEICESTER STREET have any available units?
7045 LEICESTER STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7045 LEICESTER STREET have?
Some of 7045 LEICESTER STREET's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7045 LEICESTER STREET currently offering any rent specials?
7045 LEICESTER STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7045 LEICESTER STREET pet-friendly?
No, 7045 LEICESTER STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 7045 LEICESTER STREET offer parking?
Yes, 7045 LEICESTER STREET offers parking.
Does 7045 LEICESTER STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7045 LEICESTER STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7045 LEICESTER STREET have a pool?
No, 7045 LEICESTER STREET does not have a pool.
Does 7045 LEICESTER STREET have accessible units?
No, 7045 LEICESTER STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 7045 LEICESTER STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7045 LEICESTER STREET has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Move Cross Country
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Gables Point Loma
3801 Marquette Pl
San Diego, CA 92106
The Rey
801 A St
San Diego, CA 92101
Westbrook Apartments
7134 Schilling Ave
San Diego, CA 92126
Dylan Point Loma
2930 Barnard St
San Diego, CA 92110
La Jolla Crossroads
9085 University City
San Diego, CA 92122
Evening Creek Condominium Rentals
10918 Evening Creek Dr E
San Diego, CA 92128
Cleveland House
4201 Cleveland Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
The Promenade Rio Vista
2185 Station Village Way
San Diego, CA 92108
Similar Pages
San Diego 1 Bedrooms
San Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with Parking
San Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chula Vista, CA
Irvine, CA
Escondido, CA
Oceanside, CA
Corona, CA
Carlsbad, CA
Vista, CA
Mission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CA
La Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CA
Lake Forest, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Mira Mesa
University City
Carmel Valley
Pacific Beach
East Village
La Jolla
Rancho Penasquitos
Rancho Bernardo
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-San Diego
San Diego City College
San Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University