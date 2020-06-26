All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 7045 LEICESTER STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
7045 LEICESTER STREET
Last updated June 28 2019 at 2:49 AM

7045 LEICESTER STREET

7045 Leicester Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Allied Gardens
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7045 Leicester Street, San Diego, CA 92120
Allied Gardens

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7045 LEICESTER STREET have any available units?
7045 LEICESTER STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7045 LEICESTER STREET have?
Some of 7045 LEICESTER STREET's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7045 LEICESTER STREET currently offering any rent specials?
7045 LEICESTER STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7045 LEICESTER STREET pet-friendly?
No, 7045 LEICESTER STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 7045 LEICESTER STREET offer parking?
Yes, 7045 LEICESTER STREET offers parking.
Does 7045 LEICESTER STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7045 LEICESTER STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7045 LEICESTER STREET have a pool?
No, 7045 LEICESTER STREET does not have a pool.
Does 7045 LEICESTER STREET have accessible units?
No, 7045 LEICESTER STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 7045 LEICESTER STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7045 LEICESTER STREET has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Move Cross Country
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gables Point Loma
3801 Marquette Pl
San Diego, CA 92106
The Rey
801 A St
San Diego, CA 92101
Westbrook Apartments
7134 Schilling Ave
San Diego, CA 92126
Dylan Point Loma
2930 Barnard St
San Diego, CA 92110
La Jolla Crossroads
9085 University City
San Diego, CA 92122
Evening Creek Condominium Rentals
10918 Evening Creek Dr E
San Diego, CA 92128
Cleveland House
4201 Cleveland Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
The Promenade Rio Vista
2185 Station Village Way
San Diego, CA 92108

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University