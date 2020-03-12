All apartments in San Diego
7033 Tuther Way

Location

7033 Tuther Way, San Diego, CA 92114
Skyline

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
HOUSE FOR RENT! 1 story house with 2,189 SQFT in San Diego. 5 bed, 3 full bath with 2 master suites! Great size yard with access to master bedroom. The house features an open floor plan dual pane windows, sliding glass doors, tankless water heater, solar, upgraded flooring throughout the house, kitchen and all bathrooms remodeled less than 3 years ago. Call or text Chris Narvaez for more info at 619.261.0459.
5 bed, 3 bath with 100% solar. $3,200 per month. Call Chris Narvaez @ 619.261.0459.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7033 Tuther Way have any available units?
7033 Tuther Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7033 Tuther Way have?
Some of 7033 Tuther Way's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7033 Tuther Way currently offering any rent specials?
7033 Tuther Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7033 Tuther Way pet-friendly?
No, 7033 Tuther Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 7033 Tuther Way offer parking?
No, 7033 Tuther Way does not offer parking.
Does 7033 Tuther Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7033 Tuther Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7033 Tuther Way have a pool?
No, 7033 Tuther Way does not have a pool.
Does 7033 Tuther Way have accessible units?
No, 7033 Tuther Way does not have accessible units.
Does 7033 Tuther Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7033 Tuther Way has units with dishwashers.
