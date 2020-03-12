7033 Tuther Way

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

HOUSE FOR RENT! 1 story house with 2,189 SQFT in San Diego. 5 bed, 3 full bath with 2 master suites! Great size yard with access to master bedroom. The house features an open floor plan dual pane windows, sliding glass doors, tankless water heater, solar, upgraded flooring throughout the house, kitchen and all bathrooms remodeled less than 3 years ago. Call or text Chris Narvaez for more info at 619.261.0459.

5 bed, 3 bath with 100% solar. $3,200 per month. Call Chris Narvaez @ 619.261.0459.