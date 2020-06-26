6288 Wenrich Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Stunning 6B/3BA House w/ Swimming Pool, W/D & A/C! - AVAILABLE NOW!



Stunning 6B/3BA house available for lease in Allied Gardens featuring over 2500 SF of living space! This well upgraded property boasts:

-Large garage plus driveway w/ plenty of street parking available!

-Beautiful swimming pool & spa in the backyard perfect for summer!

-Provided washer/dryer in their own laundry room

-Central A/C & heat to beat the weather!

-NEW upgraded laminate vinyl plank flooring throughout the entire home--no carpets to worry about!

-Open concept living/family/dining room upon entering

-Gorgeous upgraded kitchen w/ quartz countertops, custom cabinetry & all stainless steel appliances!

-Sunroom facing swimming pool great for entertaining or outdoor dinners

-Huge master suite w/ sunroom access & private attached bathroom w/ upgraded vanity & stall shower

-FIVE bright & large guest bedrooms

-Two guest bathrooms in hallway!



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:

https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement



SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA

- A ?co-signer will be considered ?if? applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Co?-?sign?e?rs need to complete a full application. Co?-?sign?e?rs must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves

- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee

- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household

- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date

- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

- DEPOSIT: $4275

- WASHER/DRYER: W/D provided in unit

- A/C: Yes

- PET RESTRICTIONS: Two pets max considered for additional $40 monthly pet rent per pet



-PET SCREENING: If applying with a dog or cat, submit a separate application for your pet. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF Note: This screening process has a non-refundable fee of $20.



If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF



- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xrBMKoTwIZI

- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:

https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement



HOW TO APPLY

1. View the property

2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)

3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"

4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents

5. Pay the application fee



MORE INFORMATION

- AREA INFORMATION: Allied Gardens

- FLOORING: Laminate vinyl plank

- PARKING: Garage and driveway

- PROPERTY TYPE: House

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash

- GARDENER INCLUDED: No

- YARD: Yes

- YEAR BUILT: 1966



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult

- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year

- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: As-is items (nonfunctioning): security system and intercom system

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability



Good Life Property Management, Inc.

CalBRE #01929564



Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.



*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*



(RLNE4979392)