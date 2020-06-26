All apartments in San Diego
Last updated July 10 2019 at 11:20 AM

6288 Wenrich Dr

6288 Wenrich Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6288 Wenrich Drive, San Diego, CA 92120
Del Cerro

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Stunning 6B/3BA House w/ Swimming Pool, W/D & A/C! - AVAILABLE NOW!

Stunning 6B/3BA house available for lease in Allied Gardens featuring over 2500 SF of living space! This well upgraded property boasts:
-Large garage plus driveway w/ plenty of street parking available!
-Beautiful swimming pool & spa in the backyard perfect for summer!
-Provided washer/dryer in their own laundry room
-Central A/C & heat to beat the weather!
-NEW upgraded laminate vinyl plank flooring throughout the entire home--no carpets to worry about!
-Open concept living/family/dining room upon entering
-Gorgeous upgraded kitchen w/ quartz countertops, custom cabinetry & all stainless steel appliances!
-Sunroom facing swimming pool great for entertaining or outdoor dinners
-Huge master suite w/ sunroom access & private attached bathroom w/ upgraded vanity & stall shower
-FIVE bright & large guest bedrooms
-Two guest bathrooms in hallway!

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
- A ?co-signer will be considered ?if? applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Co?-?sign?e?rs need to complete a full application. Co?-?sign?e?rs must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves
- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date
- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $4275
- WASHER/DRYER: W/D provided in unit
- A/C: Yes
- PET RESTRICTIONS: Two pets max considered for additional $40 monthly pet rent per pet

-PET SCREENING: If applying with a dog or cat, submit a separate application for your pet. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF Note: This screening process has a non-refundable fee of $20.

If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF

- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xrBMKoTwIZI
- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

MORE INFORMATION
- AREA INFORMATION: Allied Gardens
- FLOORING: Laminate vinyl plank
- PARKING: Garage and driveway
- PROPERTY TYPE: House
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash
- GARDENER INCLUDED: No
- YARD: Yes
- YEAR BUILT: 1966

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year
- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: As-is items (nonfunctioning): security system and intercom system
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*

(RLNE4979392)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6288 Wenrich Dr have any available units?
6288 Wenrich Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6288 Wenrich Dr have?
Some of 6288 Wenrich Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6288 Wenrich Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6288 Wenrich Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6288 Wenrich Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6288 Wenrich Dr is pet friendly.
Does 6288 Wenrich Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6288 Wenrich Dr offers parking.
Does 6288 Wenrich Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6288 Wenrich Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6288 Wenrich Dr have a pool?
Yes, 6288 Wenrich Dr has a pool.
Does 6288 Wenrich Dr have accessible units?
No, 6288 Wenrich Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6288 Wenrich Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6288 Wenrich Dr has units with dishwashers.
