Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
5396 Sunglow Ct
Last updated May 7 2019 at 9:34 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5396 Sunglow Ct
5396 Sunglow Court
·
No Longer Available
Location
5396 Sunglow Court, San Diego, CA 92117
North Clairemont
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5396 Sunglow Ct have any available units?
5396 Sunglow Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5396 Sunglow Ct have?
Some of 5396 Sunglow Ct's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5396 Sunglow Ct currently offering any rent specials?
5396 Sunglow Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5396 Sunglow Ct pet-friendly?
No, 5396 Sunglow Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 5396 Sunglow Ct offer parking?
Yes, 5396 Sunglow Ct offers parking.
Does 5396 Sunglow Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5396 Sunglow Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5396 Sunglow Ct have a pool?
No, 5396 Sunglow Ct does not have a pool.
Does 5396 Sunglow Ct have accessible units?
No, 5396 Sunglow Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 5396 Sunglow Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5396 Sunglow Ct has units with dishwashers.
