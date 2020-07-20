All apartments in San Diego
Last updated October 18 2019 at 3:14 AM

5383 Chelsea St

5383 Chelsea Street · No Longer Available
Location

5383 Chelsea Street, San Diego, CA 92037
La Jolla

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5383 Chelsea St have any available units?
5383 Chelsea St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5383 Chelsea St have?
Some of 5383 Chelsea St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5383 Chelsea St currently offering any rent specials?
5383 Chelsea St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5383 Chelsea St pet-friendly?
No, 5383 Chelsea St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5383 Chelsea St offer parking?
Yes, 5383 Chelsea St offers parking.
Does 5383 Chelsea St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5383 Chelsea St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5383 Chelsea St have a pool?
Yes, 5383 Chelsea St has a pool.
Does 5383 Chelsea St have accessible units?
No, 5383 Chelsea St does not have accessible units.
Does 5383 Chelsea St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5383 Chelsea St has units with dishwashers.
