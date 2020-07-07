All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 510 1st.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
510 1st
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

510 1st

510 1st Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Marina
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

510 1st Ave, San Diego, CA 92101
Marina

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 510 1st have any available units?
510 1st doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 510 1st have?
Some of 510 1st's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 510 1st currently offering any rent specials?
510 1st is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 510 1st pet-friendly?
No, 510 1st is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 510 1st offer parking?
No, 510 1st does not offer parking.
Does 510 1st have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 510 1st offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 510 1st have a pool?
Yes, 510 1st has a pool.
Does 510 1st have accessible units?
No, 510 1st does not have accessible units.
Does 510 1st have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 510 1st has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Florida Place
3440 Florida St
San Diego, CA 92104
Barclay Square
6363 Beadnell Way
San Diego, CA 92117
Mariner's Cove Apartments
4392 W Point Loma Blvd
San Diego, CA 92107
Studios 435
435 13th Street
San Diego, CA 92101
40th Street
4530 40th St
San Diego, CA 92116
The Heritage
1471 8th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Oro Vista Villas
1767 Oro Vista Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
Legacy
9320 Hillery Dr
San Diego, CA 92126

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University