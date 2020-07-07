Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 24
510 1st
510 1st Ave
·
No Longer Available
Location
510 1st Ave, San Diego, CA 92101
Marina
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 510 1st have any available units?
510 1st doesn't have any available units at this time.
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 510 1st have?
Some of 510 1st's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool.
Amenities section
.
Is 510 1st currently offering any rent specials?
510 1st is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 510 1st pet-friendly?
No, 510 1st is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 510 1st offer parking?
No, 510 1st does not offer parking.
Does 510 1st have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 510 1st offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 510 1st have a pool?
Yes, 510 1st has a pool.
Does 510 1st have accessible units?
No, 510 1st does not have accessible units.
Does 510 1st have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 510 1st has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
