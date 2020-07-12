103 Apartments for rent in Marina, San Diego, CA

/
1 of 7
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
13 Units Available
Market Street Square
606 3rd Ave, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,421
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,008
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly, downtown apartments in historic neighborhood near the bay. Within walking distance to the San Diego Trolley line, PetCo Park and the Gaslamp district. Features include rooftop sundecks, Jacuzzi and swimming pool.
1 of 28
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
144 Units Available
4th and J
372 4th Ave, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,706
568 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,040
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,290
1083 sqft
Welcome to 4th + J, a destination for chic living in San Diego, CA. We’ve created an eclectic brand-new community meant for productive days, free-spirited nights, and discovering all your city has to offer.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
550 FRONT ST 607
550 Front Street, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,550
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
*Downt. San Diego Luxury Hi-Rise Livng. Gor. VIEWS - Property Id: 294247 *The Pinnacle is a luxury hi-rise including one of the best LOCATIONS in town because of the Elegance & Quality of the Units.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
521 Front St
521 Front Street, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,950
1633 sqft
521 Front St Available 08/01/20 Rarely available upgraded townhome loft in Marina District - Townhome unit located in the Marina district. Tri-level floor plan with 2 beds + loft with 2.5 baths.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
820 West G St
820 West G Street, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,150
780 sqft
The best location at a great price! Large 1 bedroom 1 bathroom fully renovated is located in downtown San Diego with bay view.
1 of 29
Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
235 Market Street
235 Market Street, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1123 sqft
You will definitely want to check out this exciting 2BR/2BA furnished and upgraded condo in the Marina District! Walk right in to an open floor plan with a beautiful kitchen and living room, perfect for entertaining! This condo features a built-in
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
620 State St Unit 123
620 State Street, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1048 sqft
Upgraded first floor 2 bed / 2 bath in coveted Marina District - Fully furnished - Upgraded beautiful 2B/2BA fully furnished unit available for lease in the Columbia Place building in the heart of the Marina District.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
101 Market #103
101 Market Street, San Diego, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,200
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully Furnished Downtown Marina District Condo Available July 1st! - MOVE-IN SPECIAL!!!! $500 FIRST MONTHS RENT. Beautiful Fully Furnished 1 bedroom/1 Bathroom condo at Atria Downtown.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
350 K Street Unit 617
350 K Street, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,975
1036 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 15, 2020.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
235 Market Street Unit 404
235 West Market Street, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,200
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Condo In Downtown - This 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Condo in Downtown Is a must see.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
200 Harbor Dr
200 East Harbor Drive, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1385 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Harbor Club represents one of downtown's most luxurious residences.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
100 Harbor Dr.
100 East Harbor Drive, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,200
1572 sqft
No expense was spared in upgrading this luxury residence.
1 of 25
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Cityfront Terrace
500 W Harbor Dr, San Diego, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,200
975 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Gem Located At City Front Terrace!! - Address: 500 W Harbor Dr UNIT 1705, San Diego, CA 92101 Appointment: Chris 760-992-3350 Amazing location!!! This stylish remodeled top floor condo is located in the Soap Factory Building at Cityfront Terrace.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
645 Front St
645 Front Street, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$16,000
3277 sqft
Your own private resort in the sky! This Penthouse at the Renaissance in the Marina District is now available fully furnished for rent. Modern and extraordinary million dollar remodel featuring 4,800 sq. ft.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
700 W E St
700 West E Street, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
1277 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bd. 2 Ba. w/ stunning Westerly views of the Harbor, cruise ships & the Midway. Enjoy sunsets from your private 10th floor balcony. Electra is considered the premier residential address Downtown.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
645 Front Street # 1311
645 Front St, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,450
1268 sqft
Downtown - 2bd/2.5ba Condo Available for Rent in Renaissance! - Located in the Renaissance building in Downtown San Diego, this 2bd/2.
Results within 1 mile of Marina
1 of 47
1 of 47
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
16 Units Available
Broadstone Coronado on the Bay
1515 Second St, Coronado, CA
Studio
$1,790
405 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,509
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,176
1011 sqft
Just steps to the bay and blocks to the ferry, Tidelands Park and 75. Landscaped grounds feature a pool, putting green and fire pit. Apartments come with stainless steel kitchen appliances and patio/balcony overlooking water.
1 of 57
1 of 57
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
47 Units Available
Alexan ALX
300 14th St, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,899
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,264
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,155
1393 sqft
Modern homes with bay windows, tiled bathrooms, hardwood flooring and quartz countertops. Residents have access to a rooftop swimming pool, a game room and a beer garden. Minutes away from Gaslamp District.
1 of 34
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
25 Units Available
Broadstone Makers Quarter
1601 Broadway, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,799
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,416
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,929
1357 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
1 of 21
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
37 Units Available
The Rey
801 A St, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,633
456 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,008
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,665
967 sqft
Close to the theater, symphony, and the House of Blues in Downtown San Diego. Spectacular city views through floor-to-ceiling windows. On-site dog walk and a rooftop deck.
1 of 49
1 of 49
Last updated July 12 at 06:09pm
7 Units Available
EV
688 13th St, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,881
638 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,075
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,477
1095 sqft
Located in the East Village Arts District, these luxury units offer a variety of floor plans, complete with amenities like quartz countertops, dual color kitchens, roll-up louver doors and European-style cabinets.
1 of 27
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
18 Units Available
Il Palazzo
2040 Columbia St, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,878
417 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,987
571 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,399
886 sqft
Stylish apartment building in San Diego's Harborview neighborhood, within walking distance of San Diego Bay. One-bedroom units with granite counters, hardwood floors and a patio/balcony. One underground parking space included in lease. 24-hour gym.
1 of 23
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
13 Units Available
AV8
2155 Kettner Boulevard, San Diego, CA
Studio
$2,175
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,580
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,590
1182 sqft
Luxury community with complimentary WiFi, charging stations, coffee bar and fob entry access. Apartments are spacious and feature high-end fixtures. Located just two blocks from the waterfront park.
1 of 38
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
11 Units Available
Broadway Lofts
1007 5th Ave, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,829
832 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Located close to the Trolley in the Financial District with access to I-5, 163 and I-94. Huge loft apartments with high ceilings, giant windows, W/D in unit and private balconies in some apartments.
