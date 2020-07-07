Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4972 Tierra Baja
Last updated December 18 2019 at 12:33 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4972 Tierra Baja
4972 Tierra Baja Way
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4972 Tierra Baja Way, San Diego, CA 92115
College West
Amenities
on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful remodeled 5 bedroom with 3 bathrooms. call for details..
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4972 Tierra Baja have any available units?
4972 Tierra Baja doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4972 Tierra Baja have?
Some of 4972 Tierra Baja's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4972 Tierra Baja currently offering any rent specials?
4972 Tierra Baja is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4972 Tierra Baja pet-friendly?
No, 4972 Tierra Baja is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 4972 Tierra Baja offer parking?
Yes, 4972 Tierra Baja offers parking.
Does 4972 Tierra Baja have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4972 Tierra Baja does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4972 Tierra Baja have a pool?
No, 4972 Tierra Baja does not have a pool.
Does 4972 Tierra Baja have accessible units?
No, 4972 Tierra Baja does not have accessible units.
Does 4972 Tierra Baja have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4972 Tierra Baja has units with dishwashers.
