Beautifully contemporary open concept plan with this 3/2 home that sits on a .21 acre in Allied Gardens! Kitchen island with drop exhaust hood, hammered copper farm style sink, SS appliances, and granite counters. French doors to large usable backyard. Hardwood floors and ceiling fans throughout, except master bath which has newer tile floor. Garage has epoxy floor! Near to all including Allied Gardens rec center, schools, grocery, restaurants, & more!