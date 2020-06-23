Rent Calculator
4645 Serenata Place
Last updated May 25 2020 at 10:58 PM
4645 Serenata Place
Location
4645 Serenata Place, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Great 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath in one of the Best Neighborhoods in Carmel Valley, Close to all schools, shopping centers, and freeways with great views.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4645 Serenata Place have any available units?
4645 Serenata Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4645 Serenata Place have?
Some of 4645 Serenata Place's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4645 Serenata Place currently offering any rent specials?
4645 Serenata Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4645 Serenata Place pet-friendly?
No, 4645 Serenata Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 4645 Serenata Place offer parking?
Yes, 4645 Serenata Place offers parking.
Does 4645 Serenata Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4645 Serenata Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4645 Serenata Place have a pool?
No, 4645 Serenata Place does not have a pool.
Does 4645 Serenata Place have accessible units?
No, 4645 Serenata Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4645 Serenata Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4645 Serenata Place has units with dishwashers.
