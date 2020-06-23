Rent Calculator
4552 Felton St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4552 Felton St
4552 Felton Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4552 Felton Street, San Diego, CA 92116
Normal Heights
Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4552 Felton St have any available units?
4552 Felton St doesn't have any available units at this time.
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
Is 4552 Felton St currently offering any rent specials?
4552 Felton St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4552 Felton St pet-friendly?
No, 4552 Felton St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 4552 Felton St offer parking?
No, 4552 Felton St does not offer parking.
Does 4552 Felton St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4552 Felton St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4552 Felton St have a pool?
No, 4552 Felton St does not have a pool.
Does 4552 Felton St have accessible units?
No, 4552 Felton St does not have accessible units.
Does 4552 Felton St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4552 Felton St has units with dishwashers.
Does 4552 Felton St have units with air conditioning?
No, 4552 Felton St does not have units with air conditioning.
