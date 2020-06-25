4463 Longshore Way

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Avail July 2019. 4 bedroom, 3 bath Torrey Hills home features NEW CARPET, a bedroom & full bath on 1st floor & huge upper loft with balcony. Open floor plan lg kitchen,granite counters ¢er island & custom cabinetry with convenient built-ins, leading into a family room with built-in entertainment center and cozy fireplace. Impressive curved staircase leads upstairs to additional bedrooms, bathroom, laundry room and spectacular master. call agt 8587553190 to see Pets considered with restrictions.