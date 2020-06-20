4387 42nd St. HOUSE

Amenities
Charming Spanish Style Kensington Area Home - Property Id: 97862
Charming Spanish style home in the quiet Kensington area. Newly remodeled Home, featuring decorative original fireplace, Vintage Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances and upgraded bath. Refinished original hardwood floors, upgraded LED light fixtures, ceiling fans & fresh paint throughout. Paved Patio Area out Back for entertaining Family & Friends with Conveniently Located, detached Garage for Extra Storage and Laundry Hook Ups! Easy access to hwy 15/805 for commuting. Convenient walking distance to Copley YMCA, parks, schools(Franklin Academy), and shopping. Only 4 blocks from Adams Ave. Renters insurance required. No Smoking, No pets.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/97862
Property Id 97862
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4815675)