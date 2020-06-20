All apartments in San Diego
4387 42nd St. HOUSE
Last updated May 16 2019 at 9:46 AM

4387 42nd St. HOUSE

4387 42nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

4387 42nd Street, San Diego, CA 92105
Kensington

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming Spanish Style Kensington Area Home - Property Id: 97862

Charming Spanish style home in the quiet Kensington area. Newly remodeled Home, featuring decorative original fireplace, Vintage Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances and upgraded bath. Refinished original hardwood floors, upgraded LED light fixtures, ceiling fans & fresh paint throughout. Paved Patio Area out Back for entertaining Family & Friends with Conveniently Located, detached Garage for Extra Storage and Laundry Hook Ups! Easy access to hwy 15/805 for commuting. Convenient walking distance to Copley YMCA, parks, schools(Franklin Academy), and shopping. Only 4 blocks from Adams Ave. Renters insurance required. No Smoking, No pets.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/97862
Property Id 97862

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4815675)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4387 42nd St. HOUSE have any available units?
4387 42nd St. HOUSE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4387 42nd St. HOUSE have?
Some of 4387 42nd St. HOUSE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4387 42nd St. HOUSE currently offering any rent specials?
4387 42nd St. HOUSE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4387 42nd St. HOUSE pet-friendly?
No, 4387 42nd St. HOUSE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4387 42nd St. HOUSE offer parking?
Yes, 4387 42nd St. HOUSE offers parking.
Does 4387 42nd St. HOUSE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4387 42nd St. HOUSE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4387 42nd St. HOUSE have a pool?
No, 4387 42nd St. HOUSE does not have a pool.
Does 4387 42nd St. HOUSE have accessible units?
No, 4387 42nd St. HOUSE does not have accessible units.
Does 4387 42nd St. HOUSE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4387 42nd St. HOUSE does not have units with dishwashers.
