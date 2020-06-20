4387 42nd St. HOUSE

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Charming Spanish Style Kensington Area Home - Property Id: 97862



Charming Spanish style home in the quiet Kensington area. Newly remodeled Home, featuring decorative original fireplace, Vintage Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances and upgraded bath. Refinished original hardwood floors, upgraded LED light fixtures, ceiling fans & fresh paint throughout. Paved Patio Area out Back for entertaining Family & Friends with Conveniently Located, detached Garage for Extra Storage and Laundry Hook Ups! Easy access to hwy 15/805 for commuting. Convenient walking distance to Copley YMCA, parks, schools(Franklin Academy), and shopping. Only 4 blocks from Adams Ave. Renters insurance required. No Smoking, No pets.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/97862

Property Id 97862



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4815675)