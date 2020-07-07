4111 1/2 Arizona Street

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8f2e2f4069 ---- North Park 2 bedroom/1 bathroom in garden setting, 50s style complex. Ground floor unit upgraded with designer paint, faux wood blinds & ceiling fans. Gas stove, on-site laundry and parking. Cat OK with additional deposit, assistive animals are exempt. Apply online: www.torreypinespm.com All Applicants must have the following: -Verifiable Monthly Income of 2.5 Times the Monthly Rent -Good Credit and Rental History -A Valid Driver?s License or Identification Professionally managed by Torrey Pines Property Mgmt. Inc.