Last updated June 11 2019 at 10:01 PM

4111 1/2 Arizona Street

4111 1/2 Arizona St · No Longer Available
Location

4111 1/2 Arizona St, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
cats allowed
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
range
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8f2e2f4069 ---- North Park 2 bedroom/1 bathroom in garden setting, 50s style complex. Ground floor unit upgraded with designer paint, faux wood blinds & ceiling fans. Gas stove, on-site laundry and parking. Cat OK with additional deposit, assistive animals are exempt. Apply online: www.torreypinespm.com All Applicants must have the following: -Verifiable Monthly Income of 2.5 Times the Monthly Rent -Good Credit and Rental History -A Valid Driver?s License or Identification Professionally managed by Torrey Pines Property Mgmt. Inc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4111 1/2 Arizona Street have any available units?
4111 1/2 Arizona Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4111 1/2 Arizona Street have?
Some of 4111 1/2 Arizona Street's amenities include on-site laundry, cats allowed, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4111 1/2 Arizona Street currently offering any rent specials?
4111 1/2 Arizona Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4111 1/2 Arizona Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4111 1/2 Arizona Street is pet friendly.
Does 4111 1/2 Arizona Street offer parking?
Yes, 4111 1/2 Arizona Street offers parking.
Does 4111 1/2 Arizona Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4111 1/2 Arizona Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4111 1/2 Arizona Street have a pool?
No, 4111 1/2 Arizona Street does not have a pool.
Does 4111 1/2 Arizona Street have accessible units?
No, 4111 1/2 Arizona Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4111 1/2 Arizona Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4111 1/2 Arizona Street does not have units with dishwashers.

