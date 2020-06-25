Rent Calculator
4075 Porte La Paz
Last updated May 31 2019 at 10:06 AM
1 of 1
4075 Porte La Paz
4075 Porte La Paz
·
No Longer Available
Location
4075 Porte La Paz, San Diego, CA 92122
University City
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4075 Porte La Paz have any available units?
4075 Porte La Paz doesn't have any available units at this time.
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4075 Porte La Paz have?
Some of 4075 Porte La Paz's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool.
Amenities section
.
Is 4075 Porte La Paz currently offering any rent specials?
4075 Porte La Paz is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4075 Porte La Paz pet-friendly?
No, 4075 Porte La Paz is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 4075 Porte La Paz offer parking?
No, 4075 Porte La Paz does not offer parking.
Does 4075 Porte La Paz have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4075 Porte La Paz offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4075 Porte La Paz have a pool?
Yes, 4075 Porte La Paz has a pool.
Does 4075 Porte La Paz have accessible units?
No, 4075 Porte La Paz does not have accessible units.
Does 4075 Porte La Paz have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4075 Porte La Paz has units with dishwashers.
