All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4075 Porte La Paz.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4075 Porte La Paz
Last updated May 31 2019 at 10:06 AM

4075 Porte La Paz

4075 Porte La Paz · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
University City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4075 Porte La Paz, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4075 Porte La Paz have any available units?
4075 Porte La Paz doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4075 Porte La Paz have?
Some of 4075 Porte La Paz's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4075 Porte La Paz currently offering any rent specials?
4075 Porte La Paz is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4075 Porte La Paz pet-friendly?
No, 4075 Porte La Paz is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4075 Porte La Paz offer parking?
No, 4075 Porte La Paz does not offer parking.
Does 4075 Porte La Paz have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4075 Porte La Paz offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4075 Porte La Paz have a pool?
Yes, 4075 Porte La Paz has a pool.
Does 4075 Porte La Paz have accessible units?
No, 4075 Porte La Paz does not have accessible units.
Does 4075 Porte La Paz have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4075 Porte La Paz has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Balboa Plaza
6699 Beadnell Way
San Diego, CA 92117
The Hills at Rancho Penasquitos
15095 Via Hondonada
San Diego, CA 92129
Chateau Vue Apartments
2920 Clairemont Dr #14
San Diego, CA 92117
Jefferson Pacific Beach
4275 Mission Bay Drive
San Diego, CA 92109
Cleveland House
4201 Cleveland Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Pinnacle on the Park
424 15th St Suite 100
San Diego, CA 92101
Aldea at Mesa College
7322 Mesa College Dr
San Diego, CA 92111
13th & Market
1330 Market St
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University