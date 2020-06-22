All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:04 AM

4057 1st Avenue, Unit 109

4057 1st Avenue · (619) 987-6289
Location

4057 1st Avenue, San Diego, CA 92103
Hillcrest

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1615 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Prime End Unit best location in the Wellington Square complex a gated high end community convenient for walking to stores, restaurants, cafe's and hospitals. 10 foot ceilings and flowing natural light. Chefs kitchen features all the work space you need, with granite counter tops, oversized fridge, tile flooring, stainless steel appliances, and European Wellmann cabinets. Large living room off the kitchen opens up to a private patio. High end engineered floors throughout downstairs. Unit is located in the sought after Wellington Square development constructed in 2004. Complex is secured with security gates at all complex entries.

Included with the unit is two tandem parking spots in the secure underground garage. Oversized bedrooms upstairs featuring their own bathrooms, the master bedroom has a walk in closet. The second bedroom also includes its own sliding door and patio largest in the complex. Upstairs includes a washer/dryer in its own hall closet as well as a walk in oversized hall closet.
Newly constructed in 2004 the complex and unit are very fresh and built to modern standards people expect today. In addition to the two tandem garage assigned parking spots, tenants may obtain street parking placards for only $15 per year.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4057 1st Avenue, Unit 109 have any available units?
4057 1st Avenue, Unit 109 has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4057 1st Avenue, Unit 109 have?
Some of 4057 1st Avenue, Unit 109's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4057 1st Avenue, Unit 109 currently offering any rent specials?
4057 1st Avenue, Unit 109 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4057 1st Avenue, Unit 109 pet-friendly?
No, 4057 1st Avenue, Unit 109 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4057 1st Avenue, Unit 109 offer parking?
Yes, 4057 1st Avenue, Unit 109 does offer parking.
Does 4057 1st Avenue, Unit 109 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4057 1st Avenue, Unit 109 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4057 1st Avenue, Unit 109 have a pool?
No, 4057 1st Avenue, Unit 109 does not have a pool.
Does 4057 1st Avenue, Unit 109 have accessible units?
No, 4057 1st Avenue, Unit 109 does not have accessible units.
Does 4057 1st Avenue, Unit 109 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4057 1st Avenue, Unit 109 has units with dishwashers.
