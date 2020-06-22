4057 1st Avenue, Unit 109

Amenities

Prime End Unit best location in the Wellington Square complex a gated high end community convenient for walking to stores, restaurants, cafe's and hospitals. 10 foot ceilings and flowing natural light. Chefs kitchen features all the work space you need, with granite counter tops, oversized fridge, tile flooring, stainless steel appliances, and European Wellmann cabinets. Large living room off the kitchen opens up to a private patio. High end engineered floors throughout downstairs. Unit is located in the sought after Wellington Square development constructed in 2004. Complex is secured with security gates at all complex entries.



Included with the unit is two tandem parking spots in the secure underground garage. Oversized bedrooms upstairs featuring their own bathrooms, the master bedroom has a walk in closet. The second bedroom also includes its own sliding door and patio largest in the complex. Upstairs includes a washer/dryer in its own hall closet as well as a walk in oversized hall closet.

Newly constructed in 2004 the complex and unit are very fresh and built to modern standards people expect today. In addition to the two tandem garage assigned parking spots, tenants may obtain street parking placards for only $15 per year.