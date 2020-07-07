3960 Hawk Street Unit 2

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher carport air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

This Rustic Unit is Located in the Heart of Mission Hills right off Washington St. and University. It is a 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom that comes with 1 Off-Street Parking Space, 2 Storage Units, and Coin-Op Laundry On-Site. Inside the unit has an older architecture and appliances but everything was kept in the best condition. It is very spacious with a large living room, bedroom, and a unique bathroom. Comes with Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal, and A/C/Heater Wall Unit. Landlord will pay for the water and trash bill.



The location of the unit is walking distance to Grocery Stores, Restaurants, Cafes, and Parks. Everything Mission Hills has to offer is just a hop, skip, and a jump away. As well as everything San Diego has too; Downtown, the Harbor/Bay, Beaches, Restaurants, and other attractions are a short driving distance away. Traveling is around is very easy because everything is so close by. The location is Amazing!



If the price is right and you are interested please contact us to schedule a viewing.

Hope to Hear from You Soon!

4 Unit Complex In the Heart of Mission Hills