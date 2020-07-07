All apartments in San Diego
Last updated February 17 2020 at 6:15 AM

3960 Hawk Street Unit 2

3960 Hawk Street · No Longer Available
Location

3960 Hawk Street, San Diego, CA 92103
Midtown

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
This Rustic Unit is Located in the Heart of Mission Hills right off Washington St. and University. It is a 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom that comes with 1 Off-Street Parking Space, 2 Storage Units, and Coin-Op Laundry On-Site. Inside the unit has an older architecture and appliances but everything was kept in the best condition. It is very spacious with a large living room, bedroom, and a unique bathroom. Comes with Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal, and A/C/Heater Wall Unit. Landlord will pay for the water and trash bill.

The location of the unit is walking distance to Grocery Stores, Restaurants, Cafes, and Parks. Everything Mission Hills has to offer is just a hop, skip, and a jump away. As well as everything San Diego has too; Downtown, the Harbor/Bay, Beaches, Restaurants, and other attractions are a short driving distance away. Traveling is around is very easy because everything is so close by. The location is Amazing!

If the price is right and you are interested please contact us to schedule a viewing.
Hope to Hear from You Soon!
4 Unit Complex In the Heart of Mission Hills

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3960 Hawk Street Unit 2 have any available units?
3960 Hawk Street Unit 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3960 Hawk Street Unit 2 have?
Some of 3960 Hawk Street Unit 2's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3960 Hawk Street Unit 2 currently offering any rent specials?
3960 Hawk Street Unit 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3960 Hawk Street Unit 2 pet-friendly?
No, 3960 Hawk Street Unit 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3960 Hawk Street Unit 2 offer parking?
Yes, 3960 Hawk Street Unit 2 offers parking.
Does 3960 Hawk Street Unit 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3960 Hawk Street Unit 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3960 Hawk Street Unit 2 have a pool?
No, 3960 Hawk Street Unit 2 does not have a pool.
Does 3960 Hawk Street Unit 2 have accessible units?
No, 3960 Hawk Street Unit 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 3960 Hawk Street Unit 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3960 Hawk Street Unit 2 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
